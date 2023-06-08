Uniek Recalls Kate and Laurel Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled mirrors can detach from the frame, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
About 574 (In addition, 36 were sold in Canada)
Uniek at 800-248-6435 ext. 251 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.kateandlaurel.com/pages/product-recalls or www.kateandlaurel.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kate and Laurel-branded Astora Capsule and Valenti Short Wood Arch mirrors. The oval-shaped Astora mirrors measure about 16 inches high and 36 inches wide. They have a wooden frame and a bottom shelf in walnut or natural finishes. The arch-shaped Valenti mirrors measure about 24 inches high and 32 inches wide and were sold in a walnut finish.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact Uniek for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the mirror for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to email or text a photo of the properly disposed mirror. Uniek, through its retail partners, is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received seven reports of the mirror detaching from the frame and breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Uniek Inc., of Waunakee, Wisconsin
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.