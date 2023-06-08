 Skip to main content

Uniek Recalls Kate and Laurel Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Kate and Laurel Astora Capsule Mirror - Walnut
  • Recalled Kate and Laurel Astora Capsule Mirror - Natural
  • Recalled Kate and Laurel Valenti Mirror - Walnut
Name of Product:
Kate and Laurel Astora and Valenti Mirrors
Hazard:

The recalled mirrors can detach from the frame, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 08, 2023
Units:

About 574 (In addition, 36 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Uniek at 800-248-6435 ext. 251 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.kateandlaurel.com/pages/product-recalls or www.kateandlaurel.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Kate and Laurel-branded Astora Capsule and Valenti Short Wood Arch mirrors. The oval-shaped Astora mirrors measure about 16 inches high and 36 inches wide. They have a wooden frame and a bottom shelf in walnut or natural finishes. The arch-shaped Valenti mirrors measure about 24 inches high and 32 inches wide and were sold in a walnut finish.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact Uniek for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the mirror for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to email or text a photo of the properly disposed mirror. Uniek, through its retail partners, is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of the mirror detaching from the frame and breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot, Houzz, Lowe’s, Overstock, Target, Walmart and Wayfair from June 2021 through February 2023 for $150 (Astora mirror) and for $220 (Valenti mirror)
Manufacturer(s):
Ningbo Zhenhai Tianen Photo Frame Manufacturing Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Uniek Inc., of Waunakee, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-764
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

