 Skip to main content

TJX Recalls Foldable Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

  • Recalled Foldable Bistro Set Chairs in beige
  • Recalled Foldable Bistro Set Chairs in black
  • House & Garden Hang Tag on Recalled Foldable Bistro Set Chairs
  • Panama Jack Hang Tag on Recalled Foldable Bistro Set Chairs
Name of Product:
Foldable Bistro Set Chairs
Hazard:

The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 14, 2023
Units:

About 11,000

Consumer Contact

TJX at 800-762-4177 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/bistrochair for more information; HomeGoods at https://m.homegoods.com/us/m/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;

Marshalls at https://m.marshalls.com/us/m/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019 or www.marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;

T.J. Maxx at https://m.tjmaxx.tjx.com/m/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or www.tjmaxx.com, and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;

Homesense at https://us.homesense.com/recalls or www.homesense.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves wooden folding chairs sold as part of three-piece foldable bistro sets under the Panama Jack and House & Garden brands. The sets consist of one small wooden table and two foldable chairs made with wood frames and black, anthracite, navy blue, beige, olive green, or off-white roping on the seat and back. They have either a Panama Jack or House & Garden hangtag that includes the chair and table dimensions and “Made in Vietnam.” Chair dimensions are 16.53” x 20.47 x 32.28” and the folding table dimensions are 23.62 x 23.62 x 28.74.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX for instructions on how to receive a full refund and dispose of chairs. Consumers can also return the recalled chairs to any HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, or Homesense store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of the wooden frame of the chair breaking or collapsing when a consumer was seated on the chair, including four reports of minor injuries.

Sold At:
Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Homesense stores nationwide from March 2022 through June 2023 for between $150 and $200.
Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
23-280
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Foldable Bistro Set Chairs in beige
TJX Recalls Foldable Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Montessori Floor Bed
Zipadee Kids Recalls Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards

The spindles used on the recalled beds are spaced at a distance that creates a serious entrapment hazard that can lead to strangulation and/or death to children. The design of the bed allows a child’s torso to slip through the rail opening but will not allow their head to pass, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards that could result in death.

Recalled Natural Organic Latex and Spring Crib Mattress (847564)
Restwell Mattress Recalls Room & Board Crib Mattresses Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Failure to Comply with Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively at Room & Board (Recall Alert)

The recalled crib mattresses fail to comply with multiple provisions of the Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the firmness test and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Recalled 5.5 ounce 1-Wick Jar ThresholdTM Candle
Target Recalls 2.2 Million Threshold Candles Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target

The candle’s jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards.

Recalled Crate & Barrel Avena Mini Table Lamp
Crate & Barrel Recalls Table Lamps Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

A loose electrical cord connection in the lamps can pose a fire hazard.

Recalled Haven & Key Leather Woven Chair or “Lovina Chair” (Black)
H-E-B Recalls Leather Woven Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The backrest and legs can crack and break off when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product