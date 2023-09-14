TJX Recalls Foldable Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.
TJX at 800-762-4177 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/bistrochair for more information; HomeGoods at https://m.homegoods.com/us/m/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;
Marshalls at https://m.marshalls.com/us/m/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019 or www.marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;
T.J. Maxx at https://m.tjmaxx.tjx.com/m/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or www.tjmaxx.com, and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;
Homesense at https://us.homesense.com/recalls or www.homesense.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
This recall involves wooden folding chairs sold as part of three-piece foldable bistro sets under the Panama Jack and House & Garden brands. The sets consist of one small wooden table and two foldable chairs made with wood frames and black, anthracite, navy blue, beige, olive green, or off-white roping on the seat and back. They have either a Panama Jack or House & Garden hangtag that includes the chair and table dimensions and “Made in Vietnam.” Chair dimensions are 16.53” x 20.47 x 32.28” and the folding table dimensions are 23.62 x 23.62 x 28.74.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX for instructions on how to receive a full refund and dispose of chairs. Consumers can also return the recalled chairs to any HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, or Homesense store for a full refund.
The firm has received seven reports of the wooden frame of the chair breaking or collapsing when a consumer was seated on the chair, including four reports of minor injuries.
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts
