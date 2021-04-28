Recalled Products Sold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA After Recalls Were Announced

Description:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), PTAC Crew and PTAC USA are warning consumers regarding packaged terminal air conditioner (PTAC), packaged terminal heat pump (PTHP), and room air conditioner (RAC) units that PTAC Crew and PTAC USA refurbished and resold after they were previously recalled between 2004 and 2018. The current recall involves about 710 previously recalled PTAC, PTHP and RAC units sold to consumers from May 2019 through December 2019. Purchasers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact the recalling firms to receive the remedies listed in the recall, which include free replacement components and/or repairs as indicated below.

Goodman-manufactured Amana, York International, Energy Knight, and Goodman-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA

Recall Date: March 1, 2018

Original Sale Dates: January 2010 through February 2018

Hazard: The outdoor fan motors can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy: Repair (see Press Release #: 18-113)

Contact: Goodman toll-free at 888-803-0512 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com and click on RECALL or at www.amana-ptac.com/product-recall.

Bryant, Carrier and Fast-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner (PTAC) and Packaged Terminal Heat Pump (PTHP) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA

Recall Date: February 23, 2017

Original Sale Dates: January 2002 through December 2009

Hazard: The power cord plug of the packaged terminal air conditioners (PTAC) and packaged terminal heat pumps (PTHP) can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Replace (see Press Releases #: 17-094)

Contact: Carrier at 800-761-8492 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.carrier.com and click on Important Product Safety Recall.

Goodman-manufactured Amana, Century, Comfort-Aire, and Goodman branded PTAC and RAC units and York International-branded PTAC units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA

Recall Date: February 17, 2016

Original Sale Dates: January 2007 through June 2008

Hazard: The power cords on the air conditioning and heating units can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy: Repair (see Press Releases #: 16-102 ; 14-263)

Contact: Amana at 800-366-0339 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com and click on RECALL or at www.amana-ptac.com/product-recall.

GE Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTAC) and Heating units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA

Recall Date: November 3, 2015

Original Sale Dates: January 2010 through December 2013

Hazard: Moisture from outdoor air can accumulate near the unit's heater when the unit is operated with the vent door continuously open. This, along with two shorted electrical components, can create an electrical ground path and arcing, posing a risk of fire.

Remedy: Repair (Press Release #: 16-025)

Contact: GE Appliances toll-free at 866-723-2697 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.geappliances.com and click the Appliance Recalls tab or at www.geappliances.com/products/recall.

Goodman-manufactured Amana, Century, Comfort-Aire, Goodman and York International-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA

Recall Date: August 27, 2014

Original Sale Dates: January 2007 through June 2008

Hazard: The power cords on the air conditioning and heating units can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy: Repair (see Press Release #: 14-263)

Contact: Amana at 800-366-0339 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com and click on RECALL or at www.amana-ptac.com/product-recall.

GE Air Conditioners and Heating units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA

Recall Date: June 14, 2011

Original Sale Dates: March 2010 through March 2011

Hazard: An electrical component in the heating system can fail, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair (see Press Release #: 11-247)

Contact: GE Appliances toll-free at 866-918-8771 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.geappliances.com/products/recall.

Goodman-manufactured Amana, Comfort-Aire and Century-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA

Recall Date: August 27, 2008

Original Sale Dates: February 2007 through June 2008

Hazard: The PTAC’s power cords can overheat, posing a burn or fire hazard.

Remedy: Replace (see Press Release #: 08-602)

Contact: Amana at 800-366-0339 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com and click on RECALL or at www.amana-ptac.com/product-recall.

Goodman-manufactured Amana-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA

Recall Date: September 30, 2004

Original Sale Dates: Between January 1996 and March 2003

Hazard: Fire hazard resulting from this chain of events: filter becomes clogged due to lack of maintenance, severely restricting airflow and resulting in elevated internal temperature; this may cause two safety switches to stop working during the product's expected life; if the blower wheel then stops when the product is operated in the heating mode, a fire hazard can develop.

Remedy: Repair, Replace (see Press Release #: 04-229)

Contact: Call Goodman at 800-729-6122 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com and click on RECALL or at www.amana-ptac.com/product-recall.