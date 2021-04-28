Recalled Products Sold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA After Recalls Were Announced

Hazards include fire and/or burn depending on the product.
About 710
Contact the recalling companies identified under “Recall Details” below for the remedy associated with a particular recall.
If you are unable to contact the recalling company, you may contact PTAC Crew or PTAC USA.
PTAC Crew toll-free at 888-458-7822 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.ptaccrew.com, and click on the PTAC Recall Information link for more information.
PTAC USA toll-free at 866-617-0985 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday-Friday, email to info@ptacusa.com, or online at www.ptacusa.com and click on the PTAC Recall Information link for more information.
Recall Details
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), PTAC Crew and PTAC USA are warning consumers regarding packaged terminal air conditioner (PTAC), packaged terminal heat pump (PTHP), and room air conditioner (RAC) units that PTAC Crew and PTAC USA refurbished and resold after they were previously recalled between 2004 and 2018. The current recall involves about 710 previously recalled PTAC, PTHP and RAC units sold to consumers from May 2019 through December 2019. Purchasers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact the recalling firms to receive the remedies listed in the recall, which include free replacement components and/or repairs as indicated below.
Goodman-manufactured Amana, York International, Energy Knight, and Goodman-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA
Recall Date: March 1, 2018
Original Sale Dates: January 2010 through February 2018
Hazard: The outdoor fan motors can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.
Remedy: Repair (see Press Release #: 18-113)
Contact: Goodman toll-free at 888-803-0512 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com and click on RECALL or at www.amana-ptac.com/product-recall.
Bryant, Carrier and Fast-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner (PTAC) and Packaged Terminal Heat Pump (PTHP) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA
Recall Date: February 23, 2017
Original Sale Dates: January 2002 through December 2009
Hazard: The power cord plug of the packaged terminal air conditioners (PTAC) and packaged terminal heat pumps (PTHP) can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Remedy: Replace (see Press Releases #: 17-094)
Contact: Carrier at 800-761-8492 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.carrier.com and click on Important Product Safety Recall.
Goodman-manufactured Amana, Century, Comfort-Aire, and Goodman branded PTAC and RAC units and York International-branded PTAC units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA
Recall Date: February 17, 2016
Original Sale Dates: January 2007 through June 2008
Hazard: The power cords on the air conditioning and heating units can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.
Remedy: Repair (see Press Releases #: 16-102; 14-263)
Contact: Amana at 800-366-0339 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com and click on RECALL or at www.amana-ptac.com/product-recall.
GE Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTAC) and Heating units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA
Recall Date: November 3, 2015
Original Sale Dates: January 2010 through December 2013
Hazard: Moisture from outdoor air can accumulate near the unit's heater when the unit is operated with the vent door continuously open. This, along with two shorted electrical components, can create an electrical ground path and arcing, posing a risk of fire.
Remedy: Repair (Press Release #: 16-025)
Contact: GE Appliances toll-free at 866-723-2697 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.geappliances.com and click the Appliance Recalls tab or at www.geappliances.com/products/recall.
Goodman-manufactured Amana, Century, Comfort-Aire, Goodman and York International-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA
Recall Date: August 27, 2014
Original Sale Dates: January 2007 through June 2008
Hazard: The power cords on the air conditioning and heating units can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.
Remedy: Repair (see Press Release #: 14-263)
Contact: Amana at 800-366-0339 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com and click on RECALL or at www.amana-ptac.com/product-recall.
GE Air Conditioners and Heating units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA
Recall Date: June 14, 2011
Original Sale Dates: March 2010 through March 2011
Hazard: An electrical component in the heating system can fail, posing a fire hazard.
Remedy: Repair (see Press Release #: 11-247)
Contact: GE Appliances toll-free at 866-918-8771 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.geappliances.com/products/recall.
Goodman-manufactured Amana, Comfort-Aire and Century-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA
Recall Date: August 27, 2008
Original Sale Dates: February 2007 through June 2008
Hazard: The PTAC’s power cords can overheat, posing a burn or fire hazard.
Remedy: Replace (see Press Release #: 08-602)
Contact: Amana at 800-366-0339 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com and click on RECALL or at www.amana-ptac.com/product-recall.
Goodman-manufactured Amana-branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioner/Heat Pump (PTAC) units refurbished and resold by PTAC Crew and PTAC USA
Recall Date: September 30, 2004
Original Sale Dates: Between January 1996 and March 2003
Hazard: Fire hazard resulting from this chain of events: filter becomes clogged due to lack of maintenance, severely restricting airflow and resulting in elevated internal temperature; this may cause two safety switches to stop working during the product's expected life; if the blower wheel then stops when the product is operated in the heating mode, a fire hazard can develop.
Remedy: Repair, Replace (see Press Release #: 04-229)
Contact: Call Goodman at 800-729-6122 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.amana-ptac.com and click on RECALL or at www.amana-ptac.com/product-recall.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
