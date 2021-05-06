CFMOTO Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The electronic power steering (EPS) can malfunction and cause the rider to lose control of the vehicle, posing a crash hazard.
About 2,050
CFMOTO toll-free at 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email info@cfmotousa.com or online at www.cfmotousa.com and click on “Customer Care,” then “Vehicle Safety” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2021 CFORCE 800XC ATVs with 800cc 4-cycle engines. The vehicles were sold in orange, blue, silver and camouflage, with the CFMOTO logo in the center of the front grille. The model name is printed on each side of the vehicle chassis. Model year 2021 ATVs have the letter “M” in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). The VIN is stamped on the right frame rail, under the seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a CFMOTO dealer to schedule a free repair. CFMOTO is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly.
CFMOTO has received three reports of the EPS failing and loss of vehicle control. Two injuries have been reported.
CFMOTO dealers nationwide from September 2020 through April 2021 for about $8,800.
CFMOTO Powersports Inc., of Plymouth, Minn.
