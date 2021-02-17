Anker Play Products Recalls 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban

Paint on the red and blue magnet contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. In addition, the product packaging lacks the required warning labels for magnets and balloons.
About 13,000
Anker Play Products toll-free at 877-236-1945 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@ankerpp.com or online at www.ankerpp.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Anker Play Products 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit. The kit contains a red and blue painted rectangular magnet bar, two yellow balloons, a small light bulb, metal clips, paper clips, a sticker page, three red coated wires and various other wires, screws and small mechanical parts. The “Adventure Club” logo is printed in yellow, blue and green on the bottom left on the front of the box. The affected magnet is painted red and blue and measures about 2 inches by 0.5 inches by 0.375 inches.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled science kit, take the included red and blue magnet away from children, and contact Anker Play Products to receive a full refund.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Menards and small independent toy stores nationwide from August 2020 through November 2020 for about $6.
Anker Play Products, of Miami, Fla
