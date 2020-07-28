  1. Home
Triangle Tube Recalls to Repair Gas Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Hazard; One Death Reported; In-Home Remedy May Be Delayed Due To COVID-19 Restrictions Fast Track Recall with Health Canada

Name of product:
Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers
Hazard:

Flue gas can escape from the gas boilers if the vent adapter is not securely reattached to the boiler after maintenance or repair, posing a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 28, 2020
Units:
About 63,000
Consumer Contact:

Triangle Tube toll-free at 877-574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.triangletube.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 22 models of the Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers manufactured between November 2011 and October 2019, for residential and light commercial use.  These wall-hung condensing gas boilers are housed in a white metal box.  The name “Prestige” is printed on the white front panel and on the outside of the cardboard packing box.  You can identify whether you have an affected boiler using the firm’s “how to” document at www.triangletube.com.  

The boilers included in this recall have the following serial number ranges:

Product Name

Models by Prefix

Serial Number Range located on Boiler Rating Label

Date of Manufacture

Prestige Solo -Prefix: PT

PT 60, PT110, PT 110LP, PT175, PT250, PT399, PT399HP

PT0000110 to PT0053776

or

PTA002645 through PTA09800

or

AE1100 through AE1239

November 2011 through December 2015

Prestige Solo - Prefix: PA

PA80, PA110, PA155, PA175, PA250, PA299, PA399

PA044928 through  PA139939

January 2016 through  March 2019

Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PTE or PTEA

PTE 110

PTE0000568 through          PTE 053690

and

PTEA002889 through  

PTEA 003086

November 2011 through December 2015


 

Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PEA or PEB2

PEA 110

PEB2 110

PEA 078169 through 

PEA143958

and

PEB2157356 through

PEB2159813 


 

January 2016 through March 2019

Prestige Solo - Prefix: PB

PB80, PB110, PB155, PB175, PB250, PB299, PB399

PB2152110 through PB2163489

April 2019 through  October 2019
 
Remedy:

Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free repair.  Consumers who continue using the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on each level of their homes and outside sleeping areas.  Consumers who do not have a carbon monoxide alarm can contact Triangle Tube to have one shipped to them free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a death from carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the recalled boilers in 2016 following a repair where the adapter was not reattached.  The firm has also received two other reports of vent tube adapter separation from the recalled boilers. 

Sold At:

Wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide from November 2011 through July 2020 for between $3,400 and $9,700.

Manufacturer(s):

Burnsen SA, of Belgium

Importer(s):

Triangle Tube/III Co., Inc., of West Deptford, N.J.

Manufactured In:
Belgium
Recall number:
20-157
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
