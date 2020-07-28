Triangle Tube Recalls to Repair Gas Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Hazard; One Death Reported; In-Home Remedy May Be Delayed Due To COVID-19 Restrictions Fast Track Recall with Health Canada

Flue gas can escape from the gas boilers if the vent adapter is not securely reattached to the boiler after maintenance or repair, posing a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard to consumers.
Triangle Tube toll-free at 877-574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.triangletube.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 22 models of the Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers manufactured between November 2011 and October 2019, for residential and light commercial use. These wall-hung condensing gas boilers are housed in a white metal box. The name “Prestige” is printed on the white front panel and on the outside of the cardboard packing box. You can identify whether you have an affected boiler using the firm’s “how to” document at www.triangletube.com.
The boilers included in this recall have the following serial number ranges:
Product Name
Models by Prefix
Serial Number Range located on Boiler Rating Label
Date of Manufacture
Prestige Solo -Prefix: PT
PT 60, PT110, PT 110LP, PT175, PT250, PT399, PT399HP
PT0000110 to PT0053776
PTA002645 through PTA09800
AE1100 through AE1239
November 2011 through December 2015
Prestige Solo - Prefix: PA
PA80, PA110, PA155, PA175, PA250, PA299, PA399
|
PA044928 through PA139939
January 2016 through March 2019
Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PTE or PTEA
PTE 110
PTE0000568 through PTE 053690
and
PTEA002889 through
PTEA 003086
November 2011 through December 2015
Prestige Excellence – Prefix: PEA or PEB2
|
PEA 110
PEB2 110
PEA 078169 through
PEA143958
and
PEB2157356 through
PEB2159813
January 2016 through March 2019
Prestige Solo - Prefix: PB
|
PB80, PB110, PB155, PB175, PB250, PB299, PB399
PB2152110 through PB2163489
April 2019 through October 2019
Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue using the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on each level of their homes and outside sleeping areas. Consumers who do not have a carbon monoxide alarm can contact Triangle Tube to have one shipped to them free of charge.
The firm has received one report of a death from carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the recalled boilers in 2016 following a repair where the adapter was not reattached. The firm has also received two other reports of vent tube adapter separation from the recalled boilers.
Wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide from November 2011 through July 2020 for between $3,400 and $9,700.
Burnsen SA, of Belgium
Triangle Tube/III Co., Inc., of West Deptford, N.J.
