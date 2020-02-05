  1. Home
Rawlings Recalls Catcher’s Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Name of product:
CHMACH-SR Senior Catchers helmets
Hazard:

The back plate of the catcher’s helmet can fail to protect the player, posing a risk of head injury to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
February 6, 2020
Units:
About 1,400 (in addition, about 70 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Rawlings at 800-729-5464 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at returns@rawlings.com or online at www.rawlings.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Rawlings CHMACH-SR (Senior) Catchers Helmet.  The recalled helmets have “MACH” printed on the hangtag originally attached to the helmet.  “Rawlings” is printed on the side of the helmet and the “R” Rawlings logo is printed on the front center of the helmets with a gray chin strap.  The plastic helmets were sold in two-tone color combinations including black/white (UPC 083321545504), green/white (UPC 083321545511), navy/white (083321545528) and red/white (UPC 083321545566).  The UPC code is printed on the hangtag that was attached to the helmet at the time of sale. Inside of the helmet is a sticker that reads “CHMACH-SR-RevA.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled catcher’s helmets and contact Rawlings to receive a free replacement back plate for head sizes 7.5 and below or a full refund for head sizes above 7.5.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Rawlings.com and other online stores  from July 2018 through September 2019 for about $200. 

Importer(s):

Rawlings Sporting Goods Inc., of St. Louis, Mo.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-067
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
