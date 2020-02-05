Rawlings Recalls Catcher’s Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The back plate of the catcher’s helmet can fail to protect the player, posing a risk of head injury to the user.
Rawlings at 800-729-5464 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at returns@rawlings.com or online at www.rawlings.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Rawlings CHMACH-SR (Senior) Catchers Helmet. The recalled helmets have “MACH” printed on the hangtag originally attached to the helmet. “Rawlings” is printed on the side of the helmet and the “R” Rawlings logo is printed on the front center of the helmets with a gray chin strap. The plastic helmets were sold in two-tone color combinations including black/white (UPC 083321545504), green/white (UPC 083321545511), navy/white (083321545528) and red/white (UPC 083321545566). The UPC code is printed on the hangtag that was attached to the helmet at the time of sale. Inside of the helmet is a sticker that reads “CHMACH-SR-RevA.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled catcher’s helmets and contact Rawlings to receive a free replacement back plate for head sizes 7.5 and below or a full refund for head sizes above 7.5.
None reported.
Sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Rawlings.com and other online stores from July 2018 through September 2019 for about $200.
Rawlings Sporting Goods Inc., of St. Louis, Mo.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800