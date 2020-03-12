  1. Home
Homestar Recalls Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Finch three-drawer dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 12, 2020
Units:
About 33,300
Consumer Contact:

Homestar toll-free at 877-353-5999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CPSCanti-tip@homestarltd.com or online at www.homestar-finch-recall.com or www.homestarltd.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the Home Page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Homestar Finch three-drawer dressers in maple/bank adler (EB10873BA), black (EB108738Q), torino walnut (EB108738TW) and white (EB108738W), sold alone or as part of a matching bedroom collection.  Homestar North America and the model number are printed on a label on the back of the recalled dressers.  The contemporary style dressers have three drawers with three brushed nickel finish metal handles.  The dressers measure 28-inches high, 27.5-inches wide, 16-inches deep and weigh about 47 pounds. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled dressers that are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access.  Contact Homestar to receive a free tip-over restraint kit and a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.  Homestar is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online on Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, Overstock.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through May 2019 for about $90.

Manufacturer(s):

Homestar North America, of Dallas, Texas

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-721
