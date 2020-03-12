Homestar Recalls Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.
Homestar toll-free at 877-353-5999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CPSCanti-tip@homestarltd.com or online at www.homestar-finch-recall.com or www.homestarltd.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the Home Page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Homestar Finch three-drawer dressers in maple/bank adler (EB10873BA), black (EB108738Q), torino walnut (EB108738TW) and white (EB108738W), sold alone or as part of a matching bedroom collection. Homestar North America and the model number are printed on a label on the back of the recalled dressers. The contemporary style dressers have three drawers with three brushed nickel finish metal handles. The dressers measure 28-inches high, 27.5-inches wide, 16-inches deep and weigh about 47 pounds.
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled dressers that are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Homestar to receive a free tip-over restraint kit and a one-time free in-home installation of the kit. Homestar is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Online on Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, Overstock.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through May 2019 for about $90.
Homestar North America, of Dallas, Texas
