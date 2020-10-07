  1. Home
Harbor Breeze Kingsbury Ceiling Fans Recalled by HKC-US Due to Impact and Laceration Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores

Name of product:
Kingsbury 70 inch ceiling fans
Hazard:

The light globe can fall from its housing, posing an impact and laceration injury hazards.

Remedy:
New Instructions
Recall date:
October 7, 2020
Units:

About 280,000

Consumer Contact:

HKC-US toll-free at 877-239-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, via email at HKCRecall@hkcus.com or online at www.hkcfans.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Harbor Breeze’s Kingsbury indoor ceiling fans manufactured before December 2018.  The bronze finish fans come with five reversible blades in a distressed mocha finish and have a 70-inch blade span.  The fans also come with a frosted glass light and a remote control.  The manufacture date in MM-YYYY format can be found on a label on top of the motor housing.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact HKC to request a new owner’s manual and light kit label to help ensure correct installation of the light globe.

Incidents/Injuries:

HKC-US has received 76 reports of the light globe falling, including four laceration injuries.

Sold At:

Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from April 2010 through December 2018 for about $230.

Manufacturer(s):

Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Co. LTD, of China

Importer(s):

LG Sourcing Inc., of Mooresville, N.C.

Distributor(s):

HKC-US LLC, of Memphis, Tenn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-005
