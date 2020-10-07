Harbor Breeze Kingsbury Ceiling Fans Recalled by HKC-US Due to Impact and Laceration Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores

The light globe can fall from its housing, posing an impact and laceration injury hazards.
About 280,000
HKC-US toll-free at 877-239-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, via email at HKCRecall@hkcus.com or online at www.hkcfans.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Harbor Breeze’s Kingsbury indoor ceiling fans manufactured before December 2018. The bronze finish fans come with five reversible blades in a distressed mocha finish and have a 70-inch blade span. The fans also come with a frosted glass light and a remote control. The manufacture date in MM-YYYY format can be found on a label on top of the motor housing.
Consumers should immediately contact HKC to request a new owner’s manual and light kit label to help ensure correct installation of the light globe.
HKC-US has received 76 reports of the light globe falling, including four laceration injuries.
Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from April 2010 through December 2018 for about $230.
Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Co. LTD, of China
LG Sourcing Inc., of Mooresville, N.C.
HKC-US LLC, of Memphis, Tenn.
