Crate and Barrel Recalls Parke Twin and Full Beds Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Parke Twin and Full Beds
Hazard:

The headboard on the recalled beds can separate from the side rails, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 15, 2020
Units:
About 2,440
Consumer Contact:

Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. CT, or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Crate and Barrel Parke model twin and full platform beds with a wood headboard and frame.  The following SKU numbers and colors are included in the recall.  The SKU number and “Crate and Barrel” and “Parke” are printed on the bed’s headboard.

 

Description

SKU Number

Parke White Twin Bed

206538

Parke White Full Bed

206648

Parke Navy Twin Bed

206732

Parke Navy Full Bed

206888

Parke Charcoal Twin Bed

206935

Parke Charcoal Full Bed

206978
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Crate and Barrel for a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

Crate and Barrel has received nine reports of incidents of the headboard separating from the frame, including two foot injuries.

Sold At:

Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from December 2018 through January 2020 for about $500 for the twin bed and about $600 for the full bed.

Importer(s):

Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
20-149
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
