Crate and Barrel Recalls Parke Twin and Full Beds Due to Fall Hazard

The headboard on the recalled beds can separate from the side rails, posing a fall hazard.
Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. CT, or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Crate and Barrel Parke model twin and full platform beds with a wood headboard and frame. The following SKU numbers and colors are included in the recall. The SKU number and “Crate and Barrel” and “Parke” are printed on the bed’s headboard.
|
Description
|
SKU Number
|
Parke White Twin Bed
|
206538
|
Parke White Full Bed
|
206648
|
Parke Navy Twin Bed
|
206732
|
Parke Navy Full Bed
|
206888
|
Parke Charcoal Twin Bed
|
206935
|
Parke Charcoal Full Bed
|
206978
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Crate and Barrel for a free replacement.
Crate and Barrel has received nine reports of incidents of the headboard separating from the frame, including two foot injuries.
Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from December 2018 through January 2020 for about $500 for the twin bed and about $600 for the full bed.
Crate and Barrel, of Northbrook, Ill.
