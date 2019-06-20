Hunter Fan Recalls Brunswick Three and Four Light Ceiling Fans Due to Shock Hazard

The light kit wires can be damaged, posing an electric shock hazard to the consumer.
Hunter toll-free at 866-326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.hunterfan.com and click on the “Recall” link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hunter Brunswick ceiling fan models 52262, 52263, 54178, 54179, 54184, 54185. The model number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing. The recalled ceiling fans have three or four lights. The fans have four blades and range from 44-inches to 60-inches in blade span. They were sold in the following colors: white motor housing with white blades on one side and gray oak blades on the other side; black (natural iron) motor housing with gray oak blades on one side and aged oak blades on the other side.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Hunter to receive a free replacement light kit.
Hunter has received one report of damaged light kit wires. No injuries have been reported.
Lighting store showrooms nationwide and online e-commerce retailers where ceiling fans are sold from November 2017 through May 2019 for between $150 and $300.
Hunter Fan Company, of Memphis, Tenn.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
