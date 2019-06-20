  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Hunter Fan Recalls Brunswick Three and Four Light Ceiling Fans Due to Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Hunter Brunswick three and four light ceiling fans
Hazard:

The light kit wires can be damaged, posing an electric shock hazard to the consumer.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 20, 2019
Units:
About 7,800
Consumer Contact:

Hunter toll-free at 866-326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.hunterfan.com and click on the “Recall” link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hunter Brunswick ceiling fan models 52262, 52263, 54178, 54179, 54184, 54185. The model number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing.  The recalled ceiling fans have three or four lights. The fans have four blades and range from 44-inches to 60-inches in blade span. They were sold in the following colors: white motor housing with white blades on one side and gray oak blades on the other side; black (natural iron) motor housing with gray oak blades on one side and aged oak blades on the other side.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Hunter to receive a free replacement light kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hunter has received one report of damaged light kit wires.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lighting store showrooms nationwide and online e-commerce retailers where ceiling fans are sold from November 2017 through May 2019 for between $150 and $300.

Importer(s):

Hunter Fan Company, of Memphis, Tenn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-139
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Home Meridian Recalls Corner Curio Cabinets Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Havertys (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics Ceramic Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Cushy Form Recalls Folding Mattress Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Knape & Vogt Recalls Office Workstations Due to Injury Hazard
Havertys Recalls Entertainment Hutches Due to Injury Hazard