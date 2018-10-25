Waupaca Elevator Recalls to Inspect Elevators Due to Injury Hazard

The elevator cab can fall unexpectedly to the bottom of the elevator shaft and abruptly stop, posing an injury hazard to consumers in the elevator cab.
Waupaca Elevator toll-free at 833-850-7981 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, e-mail at info@WaupacaElevator.com or online at www.WaupacaElevator.com and click on Recall Information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves residential elevator models Custom Lift 450# and Custom Lift 500#, shipped and installed between 1979 and 2008. The recalled elevators are used in consumers’ homes. The Custom Lift 450# elevators have serial numbers 10-1001 through 10-3131. The Custom Lift 500# elevators have serial numbers 10-3132 through 10-8111; 010-00-8112 through 010-10-8786; and 110-00-1000 through 110-03-1179. The serial number can be found on the front or bottom of the controller box or on the base of the powerhead. The powerhead can be located in the attic, closet, machine room, crawl space, garage, or the bottom of the hoistway.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled elevators and contact Waupaca Elevator to schedule a free gearbox inspection and the installation of a free overspeed braking device. Waupaca Elevator also will provide the installation of a free gearbox if the gearbox inspection reveals that the gears in the gearbox have worn down.
The firm has received 12 reports of the elevator cab falling unexpectedly, including 10 reported injuries that resulted in strained or sprained knees and ankles, and broken bones.
Waupaca Elevator's dealers nationwide from 1979 through 2008 for between $5,000 and $14,000.
Waupaca Elevator Company of Appleton, Wis.
