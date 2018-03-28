  1. Home
Shop LC Recalls Electric Blankets Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Electric heated micro plush flannel sherpa throw blankets
Hazard:

The blankets’ heating coils can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
March 28, 2018
Units:
About 1650
Consumer Contact:

Shop LC toll-free at 877-899-0078 anytime or online at www.shoplc.com and click Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

 

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Shop LC’s heated micro plush flannel sherpa throw blankets..   The blankets were sold in gray, blue, beige, red or brown and measures about 50 by 60 inches. “Homesmart” can be found on a label on the sherpa side of the blanket. All blankets with date code 22217 and model number OB205B2 are included in the recall. The date code is printed on the bottom right corner of the textile label, sewn on the fleece side of each blanket. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and contact Shop LC for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received a total of four reports of the blanket found burning, including one report of a minor burn injury to a consumer’s lower body.

Sold Exclusively At:

Shop LC television networks airing on DirecTV channels 75 and 226, Dish Network channels 274 and 225, AT&T channels 399 and 1399, Verizon channel 159, Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, Charter, Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and online at www.shoplc.com. from November 2017 through January 2018 for about $50.

Manufacturer(s):

Xiian Bellavie and Sunbright Group Co., Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

 The Jewelry Channel Inc., dba Shop LC, of Austin, Texas

Distributor(s):

The Jewelry Channel Inc., dba Shop LC, of Austin, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-732
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

