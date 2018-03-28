Shop LC Recalls Electric Blankets Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The blankets’ heating coils can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
Shop LC toll-free at 877-899-0078 anytime or online at www.shoplc.com and click Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves Shop LC’s heated micro plush flannel sherpa throw blankets.. The blankets were sold in gray, blue, beige, red or brown and measures about 50 by 60 inches. “Homesmart” can be found on a label on the sherpa side of the blanket. All blankets with date code 22217 and model number OB205B2 are included in the recall. The date code is printed on the bottom right corner of the textile label, sewn on the fleece side of each blanket.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and contact Shop LC for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received a total of four reports of the blanket found burning, including one report of a minor burn injury to a consumer’s lower body.
Shop LC television networks airing on DirecTV channels 75 and 226, Dish Network channels 274 and 225, AT&T channels 399 and 1399, Verizon channel 159, Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, Charter, Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and online at www.shoplc.com. from November 2017 through January 2018 for about $50.
Xiian Bellavie and Sunbright Group Co., Ltd., of China
The Jewelry Channel Inc., dba Shop LC, of Austin, Texas
The Jewelry Channel Inc., dba Shop LC, of Austin, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800