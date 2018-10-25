  1. Home
Shimano Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Name of product:
Lazer bicycle helmets
Hazard:

The bicycle helmets do not comply with the federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 25, 2018
Units:
About 4,200
Consumer Contact:

Shimano at 800-423-2420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.bike.shimano.com and click on “Corrective Action” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Shimano’s Lazer-branded bicycle helmets, models Blade, Elle, Jade and Magma. They were sold in the following matte or glossy colors and color combinations: black, black and pink, blue, dark blue, grey and yellow, khaki and orange, titanium, red, yellow, and white. Lazer is printed on the side of the helmet. Model LZB-08 is printed on a sticker inside the helmet. Only helmets in the sizes below are included in the recall.

 

Model Name

Size

Blade

XS and S

Elle

S

Jade

S

Magma

S
 
Remedy:

 Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Shimano for instructions on how to receive a free replacement helmet.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Authorized Shimano bicycle dealers nationwide from January 2015 through April 2018 for between $100 and $125.

Manufacturer(s):

 HKSM MACAO Commercial Offshore Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Shimano North America Holding Inc., of Irvine, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Shimano North America Holding Inc., of Irvine, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-021
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

