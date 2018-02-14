Rural King Recalls Electric Blankets and Throws Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The blankets’ and throws’ electric cord can overheat and catch on fire, posing fire and burn hazards.
Rural King at 800-561-1752 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.ruralking.com and click on the Safety Recall Information link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Rural King’s electric heated blankets and throws. The 100% polyester blankets and throws were sold in cream and brown colors and in two sizes: 50 x 60 inches (smaller than a twin size) and 84 x 90 inches (queen size). They have one or two multi-setting controllers attached to the electric cord. Model numbers starting with BLV-OB and ending in 200, 201A, 201B, 201C, 202, 202BN, 202CM, 203, 204A1, 204A2, 204A3, 204A2BR , 204A2CM, 205B1, 205B2, 205B3 or 206C1 can be found on a corner tag. Matton Rural King Supply, Inc. is printed on the back of the tag.
Customers should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and throws and contact Rural King for a full refund.
Rural King has received four reports of the blankets and throws overheating. Two incidents resulted in fires and one burn injury to a consumer’s foot.
Rural King stores nationwide and online at www.ruralking.com from October 2017 through December 2017 for between $30 and $60.
Rural King, of Mattoon, Ill.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800