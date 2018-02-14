  1. Home
Rural King Recalls Electric Blankets and Throws Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Electric heated blankets and throws
Hazard:

The blankets’ and throws’ electric cord can overheat and catch on fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 15, 2018
Units:
About 9,600
Consumer Contact:

Rural King at 800-561-1752 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.ruralking.com and click on the Safety Recall Information link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rural King’s electric heated blankets and throws. The 100% polyester blankets and throws were sold in cream and brown colors and in two sizes: 50 x 60 inches (smaller than a twin size) and 84 x 90 inches (queen size). They have one or two multi-setting controllers attached to the electric cord. Model numbers starting with BLV-OB and ending in 200, 201A, 201B, 201C, 202, 202BN, 202CM, 203, 204A1, 204A2, 204A3, 204A2BR , 204A2CM, 205B1, 205B2, 205B3 or 206C1 can be found on a corner tag. Matton Rural King Supply, Inc. is printed on the back of the tag.

 
Remedy:

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and throws and contact Rural King for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Rural King has received four reports of the blankets and throws overheating. Two incidents resulted in fires and one burn injury to a consumer’s foot.

Sold At:

Rural King stores nationwide and online at www.ruralking.com from October 2017 through December 2017 for between $30 and $60.

Importer(s):

Rural King, of Mattoon, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-100
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
