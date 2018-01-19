  1. Home
Panasonic Recalls Flat Screen Televisions and Swivel Stands Due to Tip-Over Hazard

Name of product:
Panasonic 55-inch flat screen LED/LCD televisions with tabletop swivel stands
Hazard:

The mounting screws that connect the swivel stand to the television can come loose and cause the television to tip over and fall off the stand unexpectedly, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
January 19, 2018
Units:
About 755 in the U.S. (In addition, 130 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Panasonic toll-free at 855-772-8324 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email prodisplaysupport@us.panasonic.com or online at www.panasonic.com and click on “ANNOUNCEMENT” for more information.  ​

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Panasonic 55-inch, LED/LCD flat screen televisions with a tabletop swivel stand intended for use in hotels, government buildings and schools. The televisions are black and “Panasonic” is printed on the front.  The television’s model number is TH055LRU50. The model number is printed on a tag located in the center of the back of the television. The swivel stand is a glossy black color and measures 50.5 inches long by 32 inches tall by 11.1 inches deep.  There is a label on the front underside of the base as well as a number etched into the metal.

 
Remedy:

Consumers using the swivel stand should immediately detach it, place the television in a safe location away from children and contact Panasonic for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

The television and swivel stands were sold to hotels, government buildings and schools from July 2012 through March 2014 for about $1,825 for the television and the swivel stand.

Manufacturer(s):

 Panasonic Corporation of North America, of Newark, N.J.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Note:

Dangerous tip-over incidents often occur when curious kids climb on furniture in an attempt to access TVs, toys, remotes or other desired items.  While the threat is serious, the solution is simple. Anchor TVs, furniture and appliances in the home. And when product recalls are announced, act on them immediately. Visit AnchorIt.gov to see how TV and furniture tip-over incidents occur and the simple steps to prevent them.

Recall number:
18-081
