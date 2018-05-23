Kohler Recalls Automatic Transfer Switches for Kohler Generators Due to Fire Hazard

The transfer switch can fail and overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Kohler at 800-892-7709 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at generator.feedback@kohler.com or online at www.kohlergenerators.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kohler 100-amp service entrance rated automatic transfer switches used with Kohler brand residential and commercial generators. “Kohler” is printed on the outside panel. Model number RXT-JFNC 100ASE and the serial number are printed on a nameplate located on the inside cover of the unit.
Consumers should immediately contact an authorized Kohler service representative or Kohler directly to schedule a free repair.
None reported
Authorized Kohler distributors and dealers nationwide from February 2012 through January 2018 for about $530.
Kohler Power Systems, of Kohler, Wis.
Kohler Power Systems, of Kohler, Wis.
Kohler Power Systems, of Kohler, Wis.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800