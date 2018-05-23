  1. Home
Kohler Recalls Automatic Transfer Switches for Kohler Generators Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Kohler 100-amp service-entrance automatic transfer switches
Hazard:

The transfer switch can fail and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 23, 2018
Units:
About 6,600
Consumer Contact:

Kohler at 800-892-7709 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at generator.feedback@kohler.com or online at www.kohlergenerators.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” for more information.

 

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kohler 100-amp service entrance rated automatic transfer switches used with Kohler brand residential and commercial generators. “Kohler” is printed on the outside panel. Model number RXT-JFNC 100ASE and the serial number are printed on a nameplate located on the inside cover of the unit.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact an authorized Kohler service representative or Kohler directly to schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Authorized Kohler distributors and dealers nationwide from February 2012 through January 2018 for about $530.

Manufacturer(s):

Kohler Power Systems, of Kohler, Wis.

Importer(s):

Kohler Power Systems, of Kohler, Wis.

Distributor(s):

Kohler Power Systems, of Kohler, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-165
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

