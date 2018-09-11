John Deere Recalls Gator Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The powertrain hardware can come loose, causing the throttle to stick. This could result in the operator not being able to stop the vehicle, posing a crash hazard.
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere Gator utility vehicles with model number “XUV590” or “XUV590 S4” printed on the hood. “John Deere” and “Gator” are printed on the cargo box. The serial number is located on the frame on the rear of the machine above the hitch and begins with 1M0590 and falls within the ranges on the chart below. The recalled utility vehicles were sold in green and yellow, olive drab and camouflage and have four-wheel suspension with side-by-side seating for two or four people.
|
Serial Number Range
|
1M0590EAxxM010001 - 1M0590EAxxM020029
|
1M0590EBxxM010001 - 1M0590EBxxM020004
|
1M0590EDxxM010001 - 1M0590EDxxM010014
|
1M0590EExxM010001 - 1M0590EExxM010008
|
1M0590MAxxM010001 - 1M0590MAxxM020071
|
1M0590MBxxM010001 - 1M0590MBxxM020025
|
1M0590MDxxM010001 - 1M0590MDxxM010018
|
1M0590MExxM010001 - 1M0590MExxM010012
|
1M0590MFxxM010001 - 1M0590MFxxM020004
|
1M0590MGxxM010001 - 1M0590MGxxM010049
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.
John Deere has received two reports of the throttle cable sticking. No injuries have been reported.
John Deere dealers nationwide from September 2017 through August 2018 for between $10,000 and $13,000.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
