John Deere Recalls Gator Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
John Deere XUV590 and XUV590 S4 Gator™ utility vehicles
Hazard:

The powertrain hardware can come loose, causing the throttle to stick. This could result in the operator not being able to stop the vehicle, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 11, 2018
Units:
About 4,700 (In addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support” for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves John Deere Gator utility vehicles with model number “XUV590” or “XUV590 S4” printed on the hood. “John Deere” and “Gator” are printed on the cargo box. The serial number is located on the frame on the rear of the machine above the hitch and begins with 1M0590 and falls within the ranges on the chart below. The recalled utility vehicles were sold in green and yellow, olive drab and camouflage and have four-wheel suspension with side-by-side seating for two or four people.

 

Serial Number Range

1M0590EAxxM010001 - 1M0590EAxxM020029

1M0590EBxxM010001 - 1M0590EBxxM020004

1M0590EDxxM010001 - 1M0590EDxxM010014

1M0590EExxM010001 - 1M0590EExxM010008

1M0590MAxxM010001 - 1M0590MAxxM020071

1M0590MBxxM010001 - 1M0590MBxxM020025

1M0590MDxxM010001 - 1M0590MDxxM010018

1M0590MExxM010001 - 1M0590MExxM010012

1M0590MFxxM010001 - 1M0590MFxxM020004

1M0590MGxxM010001 - 1M0590MGxxM010049

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

John Deere has received two reports of the throttle cable sticking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

John Deere dealers nationwide from September 2017 through August 2018 for between $10,000 and $13,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-766
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
