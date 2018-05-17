  1. Home
Discount School Supply Recalls Crayons Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Colorations™ brand extra-large crayons
Hazard:

The red crayons in the multi-color sets can contain glass, posing a laceration hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 17, 2018
Units:
About 2,200
Consumer Contact:

Discount School Supply at 800-338-4430 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday,  email at recall@discountschoolsupply.com, or online at www.discountschoolsupply.com and click on “Safety Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Colorations™ brand 200 extra-large crayon sets, including 25 red crayons. The extra-large crayons measure about 4.5 inches long and .5 inches in diameter. The crayons were packaged in a purple and yellow box with the Colorations® logo printed on the box.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crayons and contact Discount School Supply to obtain a free full replacement set. Discount School Supply is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of a red crayon with glass in it. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively online at DiscountSchoolSupply.com from June 2017 through October 2017 for about $36.

Importer(s):

Excelligence Learning Corp. d/b/a Discount School Supply, of Monterey, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-744
