Discount School Supply Recalls Crayons Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The red crayons in the multi-color sets can contain glass, posing a laceration hazard to the user.
Discount School Supply at 800-338-4430 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@discountschoolsupply.com, or online at www.discountschoolsupply.com and click on “Safety Information” for more information.
This recall involves Colorations™ brand 200 extra-large crayon sets, including 25 red crayons. The extra-large crayons measure about 4.5 inches long and .5 inches in diameter. The crayons were packaged in a purple and yellow box with the Colorations® logo printed on the box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crayons and contact Discount School Supply to obtain a free full replacement set. Discount School Supply is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received two reports of a red crayon with glass in it. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively online at DiscountSchoolSupply.com from June 2017 through October 2017 for about $36.
Excelligence Learning Corp. d/b/a Discount School Supply, of Monterey, Calif.
