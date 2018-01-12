Coldwater Creek Recalls Snow Globes Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Light refraction through the globes can singe or melt items in contact with or in the immediate proximity, posing a fire hazard.
Recall Details
This recall involves two Coldwater Creek snow globes with reindeer or a snowman inside. The Reindeer snow globe, style 13826 and model number XC7484, has two white reindeer inside and a brown and cream base with a wind-up key at the bottom. The Vintage Charm snow globe, style 13660 and model number 3WGL120, has a silver snowman inside and a silver base. The Grasslands Road logo and style number appear on separate labels located on the underside of the globe. The style number is the ninth through fourteenth digits printed on the price label. The model number is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snow globes and contact Coldwater Creek to return the product free of cost for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Coldwater Creek has received one incident report that damaged nearby property. No injuries have been reported.
Coldwater Creek stores nationwide, Coldwater Creek catalog and online at www.coldwatercreek.com from October 2017 through December 2017 for about $40.
Grasslands Road, an Amscan Inc. division, of Elmsford, N.Y. and Evergreen Enterprises of Virginia LLC, of Charlotte, N.C.
Coldwater Direct LLC, of Hingham, Mass.
