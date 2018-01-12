  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Coldwater Creek Recalls Snow Globes Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Snow globes
Hazard:

Light refraction through the globes can singe or melt items in contact with or in the immediate proximity, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 12, 2018
Units:
About 43
Consumer Contact:

Coldwater Creek toll-free at 888-678-5576 anytime, email at customerservice@coldwaterdirect.com or online at www.coldwatercreek.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two Coldwater Creek snow globes with reindeer or a snowman inside. The Reindeer snow globe, style 13826 and model number XC7484, has two white reindeer inside and a brown and cream base with a wind-up key at the bottom. The Vintage Charm snow globe, style 13660 and model number 3WGL120, has a silver snowman inside and a silver base. The Grasslands Road logo and style number appear on separate labels located on the underside of the globe. The style number is the ninth through fourteenth digits printed on the price label. The model number is printed on the product packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snow globes and contact Coldwater Creek to return the product free of cost for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Coldwater Creek has received one incident report that damaged nearby property. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Coldwater Creek stores nationwide, Coldwater Creek catalog and online at www.coldwatercreek.com from October 2017 through December 2017 for about $40.

Importer(s):

Grasslands Road, an Amscan Inc. division, of Elmsford, N.Y. and Evergreen Enterprises of Virginia LLC, of Charlotte, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Retailer:

Coldwater Direct LLC, of Hingham, Mass.

Recall number:
18-714
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Sargent Art Recalls Craft Paints Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria
United Pet Group Recalls Top Fin Power Filters for Aquariums
IKEA Recalls Toy Drums and Drumstick Sets
PetSmart Recalls Top Fin Betta Bowl Kits Due to Laceration Hazard
PetSmart Expands Recall of Fish Bowls Due to Laceration Hazard