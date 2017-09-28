  1. Home
Skip Hop Recalls Nightlight Soothers Due to Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Moonlight & Melodies nightlight soothers
Hazard:

The soother’s USB wall power adapter can break, posing an electrical shock hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 28, 2017
Recall number:
17-235
Consumer Contact:

Skip Hop toll-free at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@skiphop.com or online at www.skiphop.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Skip Hop’s Moonlight & Melodies owl and elephant nightlight soothers that play melodies or nature sounds and project images. They have a USB wall power adapter and cord. The white and gray owl soothers measure about 5.5 by 4.5 by 6 inches. The white elephant soother measures about 7 x 4.2 x 5.7 inches. The soothers have a sound speaker on each side and operation buttons at the top or the back. The Skip Hop logo is on the underside of the soother.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nightlight soothers and contact Skip Hop for instructions on returning the USB wall power adapter with a prepaid shipping label and receive a free repair kit which includes a free USB wall adapter.

Incidents/Injuries:

Skip Hop is aware of incidents of the power adapter breaking, including one that resulted in an electrical shock.

Sold At:

Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target and other retailers nationwide and online at Skiphop.com and Amazon.com from July 2016 through August 2017 for approximately $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Skip Hop, of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 130,000 (In addition, about 21,500 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
