MixBin Electronics Recalls iPhone Cases Due to Risk of Skin Irritation and Burns

Name of product:
Liquid glitter iPhone cases
Hazard:

Liquid and glitter can leak out of the cases, causing skin irritation and burns to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 1, 2017
Recall number:
17-196
Consumer Contact:

MixBin Electronics toll-free at 855-215-4935 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com/ or www.getmixbin.com for more information.   

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all liquid glitter mobile phone cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7. The cases contain liquid and glitter that are floating in the plastic case. They were sold in various styles and colors and measure about 5.5 inches by 2.75 inches. The model number and UPC can be found on the product’s packaging.

Retailer(s)

Model Number / UPC Code

Description

Photo

Amazon

MixBin Nordstrom Rack

 

MBH17-050-C1 / 856472006930

Rose Gold

MBH17-050-C3-O1 / 56472006947

Clear

MBH17-050-C3-O2 / 56472006923

Silver

MBH17-050-C2 / 856472006916

Black

Henri Bendel

1000281939/400000648538

Party Girls

0000300133/400001881675

Girl with Heart

0000300729/400001992357

Center Stripe

Tory Burch

36246 / 190041337545

 

Island Confetti

https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/G/01/Shopbop/p/prod/products/toryb/toryb4502527277/toryb4502527277_q1_1-0._QL90_UX336_.jpg

Victoria’s Secret

 

 

22981035 / 667540177601

Holiday Snow

23136828 / 667541590553

Bombshell Ombre Snow

23142231 / 667541621530

Snow

Style: 23141657         

UPC: 667541763834

Star

23244791 / 667542590262

Clear Sparkling

 

23239365 / 667542590255

Gold

23186945 / 667542076001

Waterfall Pink

 23186946 / 667542076018

Waterfall Pink (larger)

 23273349 / 667542836421

Lip Snow

23273348 / 667542836414

Stripe + Pink

23305194 / 667543128648

Paris Snow

23305192 / 667543128624

Leopard Snow

23305195 / 667543128655

XO Victoria Multi

23305191 / 667543128617

Electroplated Silver

23305193 / 667543128631

Icons

 23314726 / 667543220533

Electroplated Silver (larger)

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cases and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation or chemical burns, including 19 in the U.S. One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn and another consumer reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands. 

Sold At:

Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide and online from October 2015 through June 2017 for between $15 and $65.

Distributor(s):

MixBin Electronics LLC, of Hamilton, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 263,000 (in addition, 11, 400 were sold in Canada and 400 in Mexico)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

