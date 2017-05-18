Michaels Recalls Ceramic Travel Mugs Due to Burn Hazard

The mug’s lid does not fit securely and can cause liquids to leak from the bottom of the lid when tilted, posing a burn hazard. Also, the mug does not have a silicone hand wrap so the consumer could burn their hand on the side walls of the mug.
Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Michaels private brand Celebrate It™ ceramic travel mugs with a silicone lid. The mugs measure about 6.5 inches tall and hold about 16 ounces of liquid. The travel mugs have four designs:
- Motherhood the greatest adventure (lime green lid)
- MOM (lime green lid)
- Blue floral (turquoise lid)
- Pink floral (pink lid)
Only ceramic mugs with SKU number 508992 and UPC code 886946619458 printed on a label on the bottom of the mugs are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.
The firm has received one report of the lid leaking. No injuries have been reported.
Michael’s stores nationwide from March 2017 through April 2017 for about $8.
Michaels Stores Procurement Co. Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800