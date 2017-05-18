  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Michaels Recalls Ceramic Travel Mugs Due to Burn Hazard

Michaels Recalls Ceramic Travel Mugs Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Ceramic travel mugs
Hazard:

The mug’s lid does not fit securely and can cause liquids to leak from the bottom of the lid when tilted, posing a burn hazard. Also, the mug does not have a silicone hand wrap so the consumer could burn their hand on the side walls of the mug.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 18, 2017
Recall number:
17-157
Consumer Contact:

Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Michaels private brand Celebrate It™ ceramic travel mugs with a silicone lid. The mugs measure about 6.5 inches tall and hold about 16 ounces of liquid. The travel mugs have four designs:

  • Motherhood the greatest adventure (lime green lid)
  • MOM (lime green lid)
  • Blue floral (turquoise lid)
  • Pink floral (pink lid)

Only ceramic mugs with SKU number 508992 and UPC code 886946619458 printed on a label on the bottom of the mugs are included in the recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the lid leaking. No injuries have been reported.

Units:
About 27,000
Sold At:

Michael’s stores nationwide from March 2017 through April 2017 for about $8.   

Distributor(s):

Michaels Stores Procurement Co. Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Night Lights Recalled by AM Conservation Group Due to Fire Hazard
Combi USA Recalls Stroller and Car Seat Combos Due to Fall Hazard
Osprey Recalls Child Backpack Carriers Due to Fall Hazard
Horizon Hobby Recalls Remote-Controlled Model Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard
Infant Caps Recalled by Sock and Accessory Brands Due to Choking Hazard