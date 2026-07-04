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Southern Telecom Recalls Brookstone-Branded Tabletop Fire Pits Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury or Death from Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled Brookstone-branded Tabletop Fire Pit model number BSFIREPIT01
  • Recalled Brookstone-branded Tabletop Fire Pit model number BSFIREPIT02
  • Recalled Brookstone-branded Tabletop Fire Pit model number BSFIREPIT03
Name of Product:
Brookstone-branded Tabletop Fire Pits
Hazard:

Use of the fire pits can result in uncontrolled pool fires where flames burn across the surface of pooled or spilled alcohol, as well as flame jetting from fuel containers, resulting in serious or fatal burns.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 13, 2026
Units:

About 48,700

Consumer Contact

Southern Telecom toll-free at 877-832-3822 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at support@customersupport123.com, or online at www.southerntelecom.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Brookstone-branded indoor/outdoor Tabletop Fire Pits with model number BSFIREPIT01 (UPC code 680079015930); BSFIREPIT02 (UPC code 680079015947); and BSFIREPIT03 (UPC code 680079015954). The fire pits consist of a round or hexagonal concrete open reservoir intended to contain burning liquid alcohol. The model number and the UPC code are located on the bottom of the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Brookstone-branded Tabletop Fire Pits immediately and contact Southern Telecom to receive a full refund. Consumers can email a photo of the fire pit with “Recalled,” their name, and the date written on it in permanent marker to support@customersupport123.com and then dispose of the product. Do not sell or give away these hazardous products.

Incidents/Injuries:

Southern Telecom has received two reports of flame jetting and flames escaping from the concrete container, resulting in two injuries including second-degree and third-degree burns.

Sold At:
Macy’s, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Indoff, iBuy, and Newton Buying Corp. stores nationwide and online at Macys.com and other websites from February 2023 through December 2024 for between $20 and $25.
Importer(s):

Southern Telecom Inc., of Brooklyn, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-687

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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