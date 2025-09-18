Anker Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Anker Innovations

The lithium-ion battery in the power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 481,000
Anker Innovations Limited toll-free at 800-988-7973 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday to Friday, email at support@anker.com or online at https://www.anker.com/rc2506 or go to https://www.anker.com/product-recalls or https://www.anker.com and click on “Product Recalls” in the top-right corner or at the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Anker Power Banks with model numbers A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681 and A1689. The power bank can be used as a portable electronic charging device for smartphones, laptops, and tablets with 22.5W (A1647), 7.5W (Magsafe A1652), 22.5W (A1257), and 30W (A1681 and A1689) maximum output. “Anker” is engraved on the front and the model number is located on the back or side of the power bank. Consumers can locate the serial number next to “SN Code” on the back or side of the power bank.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and visit Anker’s Recall Page at https://www.anker.com/rc2506 to verify the product serial number and register for the recall. Consumers with an impacted product should contact Anker Innovations Limited to receive a full cash refund, or an Anker gift card that can be used across a variety of Anker product lines. To receive the remedy, consumers will be required to submit a photo of their recalled power bank showing the model number, serial number, their name, the date of the photograph, and the word “recalled” written on the power bank in permanent marker. Anker will provide instructions for consumers on how to return or dispose of the recalled power banks.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
The firm has received 33 reports of fire and explosion incidents. Four minor burn injuries and one report of substantial property damage have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.