Vivohome Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by Vivohome

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. When the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 400
Vivohome toll-free at 866-848-6463 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at support@3qmart.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vivohome-branded adult portable bed rails sold for use on adult beds. The recalled bed rails measure about 36.6 inches long, 16.1 inches wide and 15.7 inches in height and have four metallic stand bars with padding, a wooden (model VH1316-WC) or metallic (model VH1316-WH) top bar with a red release button that collapses the bed rail. The model number is printed on the product packaging and the product registration card.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Vivohome for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the rails with permanent marker and send of photo of the marked bed rails to support@3qmart.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local requirements.
None reported
Yiwu Nachen E-Commerce Firm, dba Vivohome, of Ontario, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.