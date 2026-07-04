GigaCloud Technology USA Recalls Merax Murphy Beds Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Impact and Crush Hazards

During assembly or disassembly, the frame of the wall bed can fall onto consumers, posing deadly impact, crush and laceration hazards.
About 1,250
GigaCloud Technology toll-free at 888-600-6376 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@merax.com or online at www.merax.com/recall or www.merax.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves full-size and twin-size Merax Murphy beds with model numbers GX000392AAK, GX000391AAK or GX000383AAK, all sold in white. The beds are designed to be wall-mounted and can fold into a cabinet. The following model numbers and SKU codes are included in the recall:
|Model Number
|SKU Codes
|Dimensions
|GX000392AAK
|WF530245, WF530246, WF530247, WF530248
|78.2” L x 108.4” W x 99” H
|GX000391AAK
|WF530240, WF530241, WF530242, WF530243
|78.2" L x 93.2" W x 99” H
|GX000383AAK
|WF324470, WF324471, WF324472
|76” L x 95.2” W x 83.8” H
The same product may have been sold by other marketplace sellers under different brand names such as Euroco, Harper & Bright Designs, Modern Luxe, Polibi, other brand names or without a brand name. The SKU code on all recalled products, regardless of brand name, is located on a sticker on the inside frame of the recalled Murphy beds.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Murphy beds immediately and contact GigaCloud Technology for a free repair kit. Consumers that have not assembled the Murphy bed will receive a repair kit consisting of unloaded piston springs, updated assembly instructions and inspection instructions. Consumers that have assembled the Murphy bed will receive inspection instructions. If the consumer determines that the Murphy bed is assembled incorrectly, GigaCloud Technology will provide the consumer with a professional installer to correct or complete the installation, at no cost to the consumer.
The firm has received two reports of the Murphy beds falling during assembly when the Murphy beds were not anchored to the wall, resulting in two injured consumers. One consumer sustained bruising to his head, neck and right shoulder and one consumer sustained a hit to his head, and scrapes and bruises on his arms.
GigaCloud Technology (USA) Inc., of El Monte, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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