GigaCloud Technology USA Recalls Merax Murphy Beds Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Impact and Crush Hazards

Description:

This recall involves full-size and twin-size Merax Murphy beds with model numbers GX000392AAK, GX000391AAK or GX000383AAK, all sold in white. The beds are designed to be wall-mounted and can fold into a cabinet. The following model numbers and SKU codes are included in the recall:

Model Number SKU Codes Dimensions GX000392AAK WF530245, WF530246, WF530247, WF530248 78.2” L x 108.4” W x 99” H GX000391AAK WF530240, WF530241, WF530242, WF530243 78.2" L x 93.2" W x 99” H GX000383AAK WF324470, WF324471, WF324472 76” L x 95.2” W x 83.8” H

The same product may have been sold by other marketplace sellers under different brand names such as Euroco, Harper & Bright Designs, Modern Luxe, Polibi, other brand names or without a brand name. The SKU code on all recalled products, regardless of brand name, is located on a sticker on the inside frame of the recalled Murphy beds.