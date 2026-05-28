Giantex Recalls Lounge Chairs Due to Amputation Hazard

Consumers can place their fingers in a pinch point when adjusting the lounge chair, posing an amputation risk.
About 1,155
Giantex toll-free at 844-242-1885 anytime, email at support@giantex.com, or online at https://www.giantex.com/pages/product-recall-notice, or https://www.giantex.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Giantex outdoor lounge chairs with model number NP10025NY. The recalled lounge chairs are blue and measure 76-inches long, by 23-inches wide, by 13-inches high. They have a five-position adjustable locking system and the backrest height can be adjusted from 13.5 inches to 26.5 inches. Model number NP10025NY is printed on the front and side of the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled lounge chairs immediately and contact Giantex for a full refund. Consumers will be instructed to either request a prepaid return package or will be asked to destroy the recalled lounge chair by detaching the headrest pillow, cutting the fabric, and providing photographic proof of destruction.
Giantex has received one report of a consumer’s finger being amputated while adjusting the lounge chair.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.