Diamond Wipes International Recalls MD Wipe Outz Numbing Tattoo Wipes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The recalled numbing wipes contain lidocaine, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the wipes is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents of the wipes are ingested by young children.
About 55,250
Diamond Wipes toll-free at 800-454-1077 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@diamondwipes.com, or online at https://diamondwipes.com/pages/re-call or https://diamondwipes.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves MD Wipe Outz Numbing Tattoo Wipes. The pain-relieving wipes were sold in individually wrapped 3 x 4 inches foil packets in boxes of 5, 10, 25, and 250. The Wipe Outz logo, “NUMB” and “Lidocaine Infused” is printed on the front of the packet.
Consumers should secure the wipes out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Diamond Wipes for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the packet and send a photo of the marked packet to recall@diamondwipes.com. Consumers should then dispose of the packets.
None reported
MD Wipe Outz, of Thousand Oaks, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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