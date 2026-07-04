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Diamond Wipes International Recalls MD Wipe Outz Numbing Tattoo Wipes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled MD Wipe Outz Numbing Tattoo Wipe (front)
  • Recalled MD Wipe Outz Numbing Tattoo Wipe (back)
Name of Product:
MD Wipe Outz Numbing Tattoo Wipes
Hazard:

The recalled numbing wipes contain lidocaine, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the wipes is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents of the wipes are ingested by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 27, 2026
Units:

About 55,250

Consumer Contact

Diamond Wipes toll-free at 800-454-1077 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@diamondwipes.com, or online at https://diamondwipes.com/pages/re-call or https://diamondwipes.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves MD Wipe Outz Numbing Tattoo Wipes. The pain-relieving wipes were sold in individually wrapped 3 x 4 inches foil packets in boxes of 5, 10, 25, and 250. The Wipe Outz logo, “NUMB” and “Lidocaine Infused” is printed on the front of the packet.

Remedy:

Consumers should secure the wipes out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Diamond Wipes for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the packet and send a photo of the marked packet to recall@diamondwipes.com. Consumers should then dispose of the packets.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2025 through June 2026 and Shopify.com from September 2025 through May 2026 for between about $7.50 for a 5-pack and $225 for a 250-pack.
Manufacturer(s):
Diamond Wipes International, Inc., of Chino, California
Retailer:

MD Wipe Outz, of Thousand Oaks, California

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-718

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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