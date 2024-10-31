Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Bauer 4-Gallon Battery-Powered Backpack Sprayers Due to Fire Hazard

The sprayer pump on the backpack can leak chemicals into the battery compartment and can cause the battery to overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 53,000
Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com/recalls or www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall Safety Information” on the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Bauer 20V Cordless 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayer. The sprayer is a chemical sprayer product powered by a 20V rechargeable lithium-ion battery (sold separately) and allows a user to wear the backpack and continuously spray liquids. The product measures approximately 21 inches tall x 13 inches deep x 15 inches wide. The sprayer is red, white and black. Bauer is printed on the back of the product. The item number and UPC are printed on a label inside the bottom of the battery compartment. The following item number and UPC combination is included in this recall:
|Item number:
|UPC:
|58671
|193175443663
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sprayers and contact Harbor Freight Tools for instructions on returning the sprayer hose and wand to the nearest store for a full refund in the form of a Harbor Freight Tools gift card. Consumers should flush the sprayer with water and cut the sprayer hose and wand off the product with scissors. If unable to return the sprayer hose and wand to a Harbor Freight Tools store, contact Harbor Freight Tools using their toll-free number or email address to request a prepaid return shipping label. Harbor Freight Tools is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Harbor Freight Tools has received eight reports of the battery overheating, including reports of smoking, melting and fire. No injuries have been reported.
Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.