Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Bauer 4-Gallon Battery-Powered Backpack Sprayers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Bauer 20V Battery-Powered 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayer
  • Location of the product label on the bottom of the recalled Bauer 20V Battery-Powered 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayer
Name of Product:
Bauer 20V Battery-Powered 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayers
Hazard:

The sprayer pump on the backpack can leak chemicals into the battery compartment and can cause the battery to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 31, 2024
Units:

About 53,000

Consumer Contact

Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com/recalls or www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall Safety Information” on the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Bauer 20V Cordless 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayer. The sprayer is a chemical sprayer product powered by a 20V rechargeable lithium-ion battery (sold separately) and allows a user to wear the backpack and continuously spray liquids. The product measures approximately 21 inches tall x 13 inches deep x 15 inches wide. The sprayer is red, white and black. Bauer is printed on the back of the product. The item number and UPC are printed on a label inside the bottom of the battery compartment.  The following item number and UPC combination is included in this recall:

Item number:UPC:
58671193175443663
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sprayers and contact Harbor Freight Tools for instructions on returning the sprayer hose and wand to the nearest store for a full refund in the form of a Harbor Freight Tools gift card. Consumers should flush the sprayer with water and cut the sprayer hose and wand off the product with scissors. If unable to return the sprayer hose and wand to a Harbor Freight Tools store, contact Harbor Freight Tools using their toll-free number or email address to request a prepaid return shipping label. Harbor Freight Tools is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Harbor Freight Tools has received eight reports of the battery overheating, including reports of smoking, melting and fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from March 2022 through September 2024 for between $80 and $120.
Importer(s):

Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-027
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Bauer 20V Battery-Powered 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayer
ProPack Rechargeable Electric Backpack Sprayers
CPSC, SHURflo Announce Recall to Repair Backpack Sprayers

The power plug can corrode after extensive exposure to water and corrosive chemicals, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Recalled model 1201 all-purpose sprayer
Sprayer Bottles Recalled by Root-Lowell Manufacturing

The pump assembly can eject from the sprayer under pressurization. Consumers can be injured from the ejecting pump assembly or exposure to potentially dangerous chemicals. This ejection can happen without warning.

No image available
Thousands Of Chemical Sprayers Recalled

More than 40,000 air-compression home and garden sprayers used to disperse pesticides and other chemicals are being recalled by their manufacturer because the product may explode or rupture during use. The hazard was created by an improperly located weld on some sprayers which weakens the bottom, causing a rupture or explosion when the sprayer is pressurized.

