The Museum of Modern Art Recalls Glass Little Wanderer Snow Globes Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at MoMA Design Stores

The snow globes can crack or fracture, posing a laceration hazard.
About 1,915
MoMA Design Store at 800-793-3167 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at order_services@moma.org with the subject line “RECALL” or online at https://storehelpcenter.moma.org/hc/en-us/articles/22508238195853-Recall or at www.store.moma.org, and click on Help Center at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves glass snow globes, with a plastic artwork figurine “Little Wanderer” inside the snow globe. The snow globes measure 4.5 inches high x 3.3 inches wide with a wood base, and have a yellow, blue, or red figurine inside.
Consumers should immediately stop using and discard the recalled snow globes. Contact the Museum of Modern Art for a full refund. The museum is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received 39 reports of the snow globe cracking or fracturing. No injuries have been reported.
Design Ideas Ltd, of Springfield, Illinois
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.