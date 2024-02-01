 Skip to main content

The Museum of Modern Art Recalls Glass Little Wanderer Snow Globes Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at MoMA Design Stores

  • Recalled “Little Wanderer” Snow Globes
Name of Product:
Snow globes (Little Wanderer)
Hazard:

The snow globes can crack or fracture, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 01, 2024
Units:

About 1,915

Consumer Contact

MoMA Design Store at 800-793-3167 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at order_services@moma.org with the subject line “RECALL” or online at https://storehelpcenter.moma.org/hc/en-us/articles/22508238195853-Recall or at www.store.moma.org, and click on Help Center at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves glass snow globes, with a plastic artwork figurine “Little Wanderer” inside the snow globe. The snow globes measure 4.5 inches high x 3.3 inches wide with a wood base, and have a yellow, blue, or red figurine inside.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and discard the recalled snow globes. Contact the Museum of Modern Art for a full refund. The museum is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 39 reports of the snow globe cracking or fracturing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively at MoMA Design Stores and online at store.moma.org during November 2023 for about $85.
Importer(s):

Design Ideas Ltd, of Springfield, Illinois

Distributor(s):
The Museum of Modern Art, of New York
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-106
