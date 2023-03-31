The Laundress Recalls Fabric Conditioners Due to Chemical Hazard, Including Previously Recalled Units

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fabric conditioners and contact The Laundress for instructions to receive a full refund. Consumers who have previously requested a refund for these products in response to The Laundress’ December 2022 recall and reimbursement program should not submit a new request.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products on or after January 2021 can request a refund using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt, or if purchased through www.TheLaundress.com, consumers can submit their e-mail address for a refund. Consumers who purchased the recalled products before January 2021 should take a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker and contact The Laundress for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt.

After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.