The Laundress Recalls Fabric Conditioners Due to Chemical Hazard, Including Previously Recalled Units

The fabric conditioners can contain a chemical impurity, ethylene oxide, a carcinogen that can cause adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure.
About 800,000 (730,000 of the 800,000 were recalled on December 1, 2022). (An additional 13,000 units were sold in Canada)
The Laundress at 800-681-1915 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.TheLaundressRecall.com or at www.TheLaundress.com and click on “Get Started” on the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves The Laundress Fabric Conditioner products, a complete list of which is available at www.TheLaundressRecall.com. All recalled products have “The Laundress – New York” printed at the top of the label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fabric conditioners and contact The Laundress for instructions to receive a full refund. Consumers who have previously requested a refund for these products in response to The Laundress’ December 2022 recall and reimbursement program should not submit a new request.
Consumers who purchased the recalled products on or after January 2021 can request a refund using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt, or if purchased through www.TheLaundress.com, consumers can submit their e-mail address for a refund. Consumers who purchased the recalled products before January 2021 should take a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker and contact The Laundress for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt.
After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
