Clorox® Recalls Pine-Sol® Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, CloroxPro® Pine-Sol® All Purpose Cleaners, and Clorox® Professional™ Pine-Sol® Lemon Fresh Cleaners Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

  • Recalled Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lemon Fresh, Sparkling Wave, and Lavender Clean Scents
  • Recalled CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Sparkling Wave, Lavender Clean, Orange Energy, and Lemon Fresh Scents
  • Recalled Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner
  • Date codes of affected products can be identified on the side of the bottle in black type, as seen in the red box.
  • Example of UPC Code on affected products labeling.
Name of Product:
Pine-Sol® Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean®, Sparkling Wave®, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro® Pine-Sol® All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean®, Sparkling Wave®, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy® scents, and Clorox® Professional™ Pine-Sol® Lemon Fresh Cleaners. Original Pine-Sol® (Pine scent) is not included in this recall.
Hazard:

The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 25, 2022
Units:

To date, testing has identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Clorox produced approximately 37 million recalled products in that period.

Consumer Contact

Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com, or online at pinesolrecall.com and Pinesol.com by clicking on “Recall Information.”

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, with date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” and the first five digits numbered less than 22249. The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces. In an abundance of caution, Clorox is recalling all of the above-described products manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners that have date codes printed on the bottle beginning with “A4” and the first five digits numbered less than 22249, which represents products produced prior to September 2022. Consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, dispose of the product in its container with household trash, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com and additional retailer websites and at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s, Publix, and other major retailers nationwide, for between $2.50 and $12.50.
Manufacturer(s):
The Clorox Company, of Oakland, California.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-022
