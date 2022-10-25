Clorox® Recalls Pine-Sol® Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, CloroxPro® Pine-Sol® All Purpose Cleaners, and Clorox® Professional™ Pine-Sol® Lemon Fresh Cleaners Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners that have date codes printed on the bottle beginning with “A4” and the first five digits numbered less than 22249, which represents products produced prior to September 2022. Consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, dispose of the product in its container with household trash, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt.