Richie House Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com

The children’s robes fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 480
Richie House toll-free at 855-748-6862 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, email at amemorycorp@gmail.com, online at https://www.richiehouse.com/2022/04/11/notice-to-the-public/ or www.richiehouse.com and type “PRODUCT RECALL INFORMATION” in the search bar at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves “A Memory In” branded pink children’s robes made of 100% polyester. The long-sleeved bathrobes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. They were sold in children’s sizes 5, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14. “100% Polyester,” “exclusive of trim,” and the fabric product unit number and garment production unit number are printed on the side seam label. The fabric product unit number and garment production unit number included in this recall are FPU NO. AM003 and GPU NO. AM003-1.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and contact Richie House for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment and of the garment’s side seam label. Upon receipt of the photos, consumers will be issued a full refund. Walmart and Richie House are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Richie House, of Irvine, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.