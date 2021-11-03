 Skip to main content

Power Handles Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Elektron Music Machines

  • Recalled Elektron power handle BP-1
Name of Product:
Elektron BP-1 Power Handles
Hazard:

The power handle can short circuit and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 03, 2021
Units:

About 660 (In addition, about 37 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Elektron toll-free at 888-312-2709 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@elektron.se or online at www.elektron.se and click on the Power Handle BP-1 recall page box or by directly visiting https://bp1-support.elektron.se/.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Elektron Power Handle BP-1, a portable power source for Elektron music synthesizers and music effects devices. The metal and plastic power handles measure about 11 inches wide, 3 inches deep and 1 inch high. They were sold with a connection cable and a screw. Recalled power handles have a serial number beginning with 4250A located on the inside edge of the battery compartment. UPC code 7350049242057 and Made in Sweden can be found on the back of the product packaging.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power handles, disconnect the power cable and remove the batteries; and contact Elektron for instructions on receiving a full refund, including shipping. The firm will provide each consumer with a prepaid shipping label after they have contacted the firm to report the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

Elektron has received one report of the power handle overheating. No fires or injuries have been reported.

 

Sold At

Specialty music stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Alto Music, American Music Supply, Austin Bazaar, Chicago Music Exchange, Control, Control Voltage, Detroit Modular, Patchwerks, Reverb.com, Sweetwater Sound, Wish You Were Gear and zZounds.com from May 2021 through July 2021 for about $50.

Manufacturer(s):

Elektron Music Machines MAV AB, of Sweden

Manufactured In:
Sweden
Recall number:
22-015
