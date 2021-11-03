Power Handles Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Elektron Music Machines

The power handle can short circuit and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards
About 660 (In addition, about 37 were sold in Canada)
Elektron toll-free at 888-312-2709 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@elektron.se or online at www.elektron.se and click on the Power Handle BP-1 recall page box or by directly visiting https://bp1-support.elektron.se/.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Elektron Power Handle BP-1, a portable power source for Elektron music synthesizers and music effects devices. The metal and plastic power handles measure about 11 inches wide, 3 inches deep and 1 inch high. They were sold with a connection cable and a screw. Recalled power handles have a serial number beginning with 4250A located on the inside edge of the battery compartment. UPC code 7350049242057 and Made in Sweden can be found on the back of the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power handles, disconnect the power cable and remove the batteries; and contact Elektron for instructions on receiving a full refund, including shipping. The firm will provide each consumer with a prepaid shipping label after they have contacted the firm to report the product.
Elektron has received one report of the power handle overheating. No fires or injuries have been reported.
Specialty music stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Alto Music, American Music Supply, Austin Bazaar, Chicago Music Exchange, Control, Control Voltage, Detroit Modular, Patchwerks, Reverb.com, Sweetwater Sound, Wish You Were Gear and zZounds.com from May 2021 through July 2021 for about $50.
Elektron Music Machines MAV AB, of Sweden
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
