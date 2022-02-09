Petzl Recalls Lanyards with Carabiners Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The carabiner’s gate automatic closing system can malfunction, posing a risk of serious injury or death to the user.
About 230 (In addition, about 22 were sold in Canada)
Petzl toll-free at 877-807-3805 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at Returns@petzl.com or online at www.petzl.com/US/en/Sport/recalls or www.petzl.com and click on “Sport, Customer Service, Safety Alerts” and select “Scorpio Eashook Lanyard Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Petzl Scorpio Eashook lanyards with aluminum carabiners at the end of two retractable polyethylene arms. The lanyard, designed for via ferrata and adventure park use, supports up to 264 pounds. It measures about 30 inches un-retracted, about 43 inches extended and the short arm length is about 14 inches. SCORPIO is printed on the gray zippered pouch that contains the energy absorber. Petzl is printed on the gray zipper pouch attached to the lanyard and a serial number ranging from 21A 0000000 000 through 21I 9999999 999 is printed on a white tag in that gray zipper pouch.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lanyards and contact Petzl for a full refund, including shipping. Consumers will be provided a postage-paid label to return their recalled lanyard.
None reported
Petzl America LLC, Salt Lake City, Utah
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
