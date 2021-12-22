Pearl River Propane Hoses Sold with Flame King Torches and Accessories Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

The propane hose can swell and rupture, allowing propane gas to leak, posing a fire hazard to the user.
About 43,000
Pearl River toll-free at 855-855-8874 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@pearlriverhose.com, or online at www.pearlriverhose.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pearl River 3Q20 or 4Q20 propane hoses used in propane powered torches and other propane accessories. Hoses included in the recall are:
- PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4" STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 3Q20 T/P
- PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4" STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 4Q20 T/P
The item/batch number is printed on the body of the propane hose and includes the following:
|
Item #
|
Item Description and Brand Name
|
YSNPQ5000T
YSNPQ5000Ta
|
Flame King 500,000 BTU Weed Burner Torch
|
YSNAX1-061
YSNAX1-061a
|
Flame King 320,000 BTU Propane Torch Kit
|
YSNAX1-078
YSNAX1-078a
|
Flame King 340,000 BTU Propane Torch Kit with Ignitor
|
ALGA09
|
Flame King 4 ft QCC1 Propane Adapter Hose to 1 lb Appliance
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane hoses. To obtain a free replacement hose, send a photograph of the propane hose cut in half so that it is no longer operable to the firm’s e-mail along with a return mailing address to receive a free replacement hose. Once Pearl River receives confirmation of the hose cut in half, consumers can throw away the cut hose.
Pearl River has received three reports of propane hoses swelling and rupturing. No injuries have been reported.
YSN Imports LLC, of Pico Rivera, Calif.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.