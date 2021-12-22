 Skip to main content

Pearl River Propane Hoses Sold with Flame King Torches and Accessories Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Pearl River propane hose with batch number location identified
  • Recalled ALGA09 propane hose
  • Recalled YSNAX1-061 propane hose attached to torch accessory
  • Recalled YSNPQ5000T propane hose attached to torch accessory
  • Recalled YSNAX1-078 propane hose attached to torch accessory
Name of Product:
Pearl River propane hoses used on propane torches and accessories
Hazard:

The propane hose can swell and rupture, allowing propane gas to leak, posing a fire hazard to the user. 

 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 22, 2021
Units:

About 43,000

Consumer Contact

Pearl River toll-free at 855-855-8874 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@pearlriverhose.com, or online at www.pearlriverhose.com for more information.

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pearl River 3Q20 or 4Q20 propane hoses used in propane powered torches and other propane accessories. Hoses included in the recall are:

  • PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4" STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 3Q20 T/P
  • PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4" STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 4Q20 T/P

The item/batch number is printed on the body of the propane hose and includes the following:

Item #

Item Description and Brand Name

YSNPQ5000T

YSNPQ5000Ta

Flame King 500,000 BTU Weed Burner Torch

YSNAX1-061

YSNAX1-061a

Flame King 320,000 BTU Propane Torch Kit

YSNAX1-078

YSNAX1-078a

Flame King 340,000 BTU Propane Torch Kit with Ignitor

ALGA09

Flame King 4 ft QCC1 Propane Adapter Hose to 1 lb Appliance
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane hoses. To obtain a free replacement hose, send a photograph of the propane hose cut in half so that it is no longer operable to the firm’s e-mail along with a return mailing address to receive a free replacement hose. Once Pearl River receives confirmation of the hose cut in half, consumers can throw away the cut hose.

Incidents/Injuries:

Pearl River has received three reports of propane hoses swelling and rupturing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At
Online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, Wayfair.com, Walmart.com, and eBay.com from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $20 for propane hoses and about $45 for propane powered torches.
Manufacturer(s):
Guangzhou Pearl River Plastic Hose Co. Ltd, of China (hoses)
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

YSN Imports LLC, of Pico Rivera, Calif.

Recall number:
22-038
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

