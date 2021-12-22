Pearl River Propane Hoses Sold with Flame King Torches and Accessories Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Pearl River 3Q20 or 4Q20 propane hoses used in propane powered torches and other propane accessories. Hoses included in the recall are:

PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4" STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 3Q20 T/P

PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4" STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 4Q20 T/P

The item/batch number is printed on the body of the propane hose and includes the following: