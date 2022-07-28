Ocean Technology Systems Recalls Underwater Communication Devices Due to Fire Hazard

Water can leak into the recalled underwater communication device during a dive and penetrate into the battery pack, causing the battery circuit board to short and ignite after the dive, posing a fire hazard.
About 500 (In addition, about 36 were sold in Canada)
Ocean Technology Systems at 800-550-1984 from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday and on Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, email at salessupport@oceantechnologysystems.com or online at https://www.oceantechnologysystems.com/recall or https://www.oceantechnologysystems.com and click on “recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves the PowerCom 3000D, 5000D and MilCom 6000D underwater communication devices sold with the RBLi-4 Lithium battery pack and the batteries that are also sold separately. The PowerCom, MilCom and RBLi-4 products are used in all SCUBA diving. The recalled RBLi-4 battery packs are in a waterproof housing and supply power to the PowerCom and MilCom products. PowerCom and MilCom along with the model numbers are printed on the front of the underwater communication devices.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Powercom, MilCom and RBLi-4 communication devices, remove the battery and contact the firm to receive a free battery pack that has been sealed to prevent water leakage. The firm will provide instructions for properly disposing lithium-ion batteries according federal and state regulations.
The firm has reported one small fire with the battery’s PC circuit board during testing. No injuries have been reported.
Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
