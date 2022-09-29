Hyper Products Recalls HyperJuice Stackable GaN USB-C Chargers Due to Fire Hazard

The chargers can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers.
About 18,200 (In addition, about 54 were sold in Canada and about 4 were sold in Mexico)
Hyper Products toll-free at 866-203-5570 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at https://www.hyperjuicerecall.expertinquiry.com or www.hypershop.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information and to register.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hyper Products HyperJuice Stackable GaN 65W and 100W USB-C chargers. The chargers were sold in black and measure about 2 inches wide and 3 inches long. The 65W charger has the model number HJ414 and the 100W charger has the model number HJ417. The model numbers are printed on a label located at the bottom of the charger.
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
HJ414
|
HyperJuice Stackable GaN 65W USB-C Charger
|
HJ417
|
HyperJuice Stackable GaN 100W USB-C Charger
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled HyperJuice Stackable GaN USB-C Chargers and contact Hyper Products for refund in the form of a www.Hypershop.com store credit for the amount of the purchase price for the 65W and the 100W chargers.
Hyper Products has received seven reports of the charger overheating resulting in damage to the charging units. No injuries have been reported.
Hyper Products Inc., of Fremont, California
