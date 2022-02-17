Husqvarna Recalls All-Wheel Drive Robotic Lawnmowers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The lithium-ion battery in the lawnmower can overheat, posing a risk of fire.
About 1,400
Husqvarna toll-free at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.husqvarna.com/us/discover/important-automower-awd-safety-notice or www.husqvarna.com/us and click on “Support” at the top of the page then “Customer Support Center” then “Important Automower AWD Safety Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Husqvarna-branded Automower 435X AWD and Automower 535 AWD robotic lawnmowers, both of which are powered by lithium-ion batteries. The robotic lawnmowers freely and automatically cut grass by detecting the signal of a perimeter cable. The mowers have a docking station for recharging. The 435X model is gray with orange on the wheels, and the 535 model is orange and gray with white wheels. The Husqvarna logo is painted on the front of the lawnmower and the model number is located on the top.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and download the free software update that Husqvarna Professional Products is pushing to the recalled units. Consumers with units having more than 1,200 charging cycles will also receive a free replacement battery. Husqvarna Professional Products is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received five reports of batteries overheating, including two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.
Husqvarna Professional Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
