Husqvarna Recalls All-Wheel Drive Robotic Lawnmowers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Husqvarna Automower 435X AWD robotic lawnmower
  • Recalled Husqvarna Automower 535 AWD robotic lawnmower
Name of Product:
Husqvarna Automower 435X and 535 All-Wheel Drive Robotic Lawnmowers
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the lawnmower can overheat, posing a risk of fire.   

 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 17, 2022
Units:

About 1,400

Consumer Contact

Husqvarna toll-free at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.husqvarna.com/us/discover/important-automower-awd-safety-notice or www.husqvarna.com/us and click on “Support” at the top of the page then “Customer Support Center” then “Important Automower AWD Safety Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Husqvarna-branded Automower 435X AWD and Automower 535 AWD robotic lawnmowers, both of which are powered by lithium-ion batteries. The robotic lawnmowers freely and automatically cut grass by detecting the signal of a perimeter cable. The mowers have a docking station for recharging. The 435X model is gray with orange on the wheels, and the 535 model is orange and gray with white wheels. The Husqvarna logo is painted on the front of the lawnmower and the model number is located on the top.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and download the free software update that Husqvarna Professional Products is pushing to the recalled units. Consumers with units having more than 1,200 charging cycles will also receive a free replacement battery. Husqvarna Professional Products is contacting all known purchasers directly.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of batteries overheating, including two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Husqvarna affiliated dealers nationwide and online at www.husqvarna.com from March 2020 through July 2021 for about $4,500.
Manufactured In:
Sweden
Importer(s):

Husqvarna Professional Products Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina

Recall number:
22-727
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

