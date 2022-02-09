Home Easy Recalls Geek Heat Personal Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

The toggle power switch can spark when the switch is used, posing a fire hazard.
About 3,000
Home Easy toll-free at 844-801-8880 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall@homeeasy.net or online at www.geektechnology.net/recallor www.geektechnology.net and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Home Easy Geek Heat DH-QN06 personal heaters. The Geek Heat logo is printed on the top of the heater near the vent and the model number is printed on the underside of the heater. The heater measures 20 inches in length, 13 inches in width and is sold in white.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Home Easy for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the recalled heaters by unplugging the heater prior to cutting the electrical cord making the product inoperable and then prominently mark on the product “defective” before disposal, following local disposal guidelines. Consumers should take a photo of the cut electrical cord for submission to Home Easy at recall@homeeasy.net. Home Easy is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Home Easy has received three reports of the toggle power switch causing a fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Home Easy Ltd., of Fairfield, New Jersey
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
