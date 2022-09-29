BE Jewel Accessories Recalls Children’s Hairclips Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The crystals on the hairclip contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 1,200
BE Jewel Accessories collect at 212-273-0887 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at Bejewelacc@yahoo.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves BE Jewel Accessories’ children’s bowtie hairclips. The hairclip is covered in small and large white and color crystals. The back of the hairclip is black with a clip to hold hair back in place. The hairclips were sold in packs of two in a clear plastic bag and are attached to a white card with “Accessory” and “Made in China” printed on it.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled hairclips away from children and contact BE Jewel Accessories for information on how to properly dispose of the hairclips and receive a full refund.
None Reported
BE Jewel Accessories, of Roslyn, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.