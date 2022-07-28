 Skip to main content

Aesop USA Recalls Bathroom Deodorizing Drops and Oil Burner Blends Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

  • Recalled Aesop Post-Poo Drops
  • Recalled Anouk Oil Burner Blend
  • Recalled Beatrice Oil Burner Blend
  • Recalled Catherine Oil Burner Blend
  • Recalled Isabelle Oil Burner Blend
Name of Product:
Aesop Post-Poo Drops and Aesop Oil Burner Blends
Hazard:

The recalled products contain low-viscosity hydrocarbons which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning. In addition, the label on the products violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.

 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 28, 2022
Units:

About 154,300 (In addition, 21,900 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Aesop toll-free at 888-422-4773 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@aesop.com, online at http://aesop.com/us/r/recall-2022, or at https://www.aesop.com/us and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the homepage.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Aesop Post-Poo Drops, a bathroom deodorizer in a 100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure. The bottle has a black and cream label with the brand name Aesop. The UPC number 9319944009200 is located on the rear of the bottle, directly below the ingredients list. The deodorizer product was also sold in four versions of the Home Kit: The Protector, The Seasoned Wayfarer, The Melodist, and The Familiar Horizon. The UPC numbers for four versions of the Home Kit are located on the rear of the printed sleeve. Only the Aesop Post-Poo Drops in the kit are included in this recall. The product names and UPC are as follows:

 

Product Name

UPC

Description

Post-Poo Drops

9319944009200

100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure

The Protector

9319944030198

100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure

The Seasoned Wayfarer

9319944023794

100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure

The Melodist

9319944022278

100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure

The Familiar Horizon

9319944016017

100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure

 

This recall also involves four Aesop Oil Burner Blends: Anouk, Beatrice, Catherine, and Isabelle. The aromatic oil blends intended to be used in an oil burner. These products include a black and cream label with the brand name Aesop and the blend name. They come in a 25 mL amber glass bottle with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert. The UPC numbers for the Oil Burner Blends are located on the rear of each bottle, below the ingredients lists. The product names and UPC for the recalled Oil Burner Blend products are as follows:

 

Product Name

UPC

Description

Anouk Oil Burner Blend

9319944000696

25 mL amber glass bottle with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert

Beatrice Oil Burner Blend

9319944000702

25 mL amber glass bottle with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert

Catherine Oil Burner Blend

9319944000689

25 mL amber glass bottle with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert

Isabelle Oil Burner Blend

9319944016871

25 mL amber glass bottle with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and store them in a safe location out of reach and sight of young children. Contact Aesop for information on how to safely dispose of the recalled products and how to receive a full refund in the form of an Aesop digital gift card in the amount of the price of the recalled product(s). The gift card can be used towards the purchase of any Aesop product at any Aesop store or online at https://www.aesop.com. To obtain the digital gift card, consumers should complete the Refund Request Form at http://aesop.com/us/r/recall-2022 and follow instructions on how to upload a picture showing the batch number and UPC/barcode of the recalled product, and confirm that the recalled product will be disposed in household waste.
Consumers who purchased a Home Kit, which includes the recalled product and two other items, will only receive a refund equivalent to the purchase price of the recalled Aesop Post-Poo Drops. Store returns will not be accepted. Consumers must provide proof that the recalled product is in their possession to qualify for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of skin irritation/negative skin reaction in the U.S. involving the Oil Burner Blends product with no report of medical treatment.

Sold At:
Aesop, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and other stores nationwide and online from January 2012 through April 2022 for between $30 and $100.
Manufacturer(s):
Emeis Cosmetics Pty Ltd., of Collingwood, Victoria, Australia
Importer(s):

Aesop USA Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
Australia
Recall number:
22-190
