Aesop USA Recalls Bathroom Deodorizing Drops and Oil Burner Blends Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled products contain low-viscosity hydrocarbons which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning. In addition, the label on the products violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.
About 154,300 (In addition, 21,900 were sold in Canada)
Aesop toll-free at 888-422-4773 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@aesop.com, online at http://aesop.com/us/r/recall-2022, or at https://www.aesop.com/us and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the homepage.
Recall Details
This recall involves Aesop Post-Poo Drops, a bathroom deodorizer in a 100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure. The bottle has a black and cream label with the brand name Aesop. The UPC number 9319944009200 is located on the rear of the bottle, directly below the ingredients list. The deodorizer product was also sold in four versions of the Home Kit: The Protector, The Seasoned Wayfarer, The Melodist, and The Familiar Horizon. The UPC numbers for four versions of the Home Kit are located on the rear of the printed sleeve. Only the Aesop Post-Poo Drops in the kit are included in this recall. The product names and UPC are as follows:
|
Product Name
|
UPC
|
Description
|
Post-Poo Drops
|
9319944009200
|
100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure
|
The Protector
|
9319944030198
|
100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure
|
The Seasoned Wayfarer
|
9319944023794
|
100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure
|
The Melodist
|
9319944022278
|
100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure
|
The Familiar Horizon
|
9319944016017
|
100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure
This recall also involves four Aesop Oil Burner Blends: Anouk, Beatrice, Catherine, and Isabelle. The aromatic oil blends intended to be used in an oil burner. These products include a black and cream label with the brand name Aesop and the blend name. They come in a 25 mL amber glass bottle with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert. The UPC numbers for the Oil Burner Blends are located on the rear of each bottle, below the ingredients lists. The product names and UPC for the recalled Oil Burner Blend products are as follows:
|
Product Name
|
UPC
|
Description
|
Anouk Oil Burner Blend
|
9319944000696
|
25 mL amber glass bottle with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert
|
Beatrice Oil Burner Blend
|
9319944000702
|
25 mL amber glass bottle with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert
|
Catherine Oil Burner Blend
|
9319944000689
|
25 mL amber glass bottle with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert
|
Isabelle Oil Burner Blend
|
9319944016871
|
25 mL amber glass bottle with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and store them in a safe location out of reach and sight of young children. Contact Aesop for information on how to safely dispose of the recalled products and how to receive a full refund in the form of an Aesop digital gift card in the amount of the price of the recalled product(s). The gift card can be used towards the purchase of any Aesop product at any Aesop store or online at https://www.aesop.com. To obtain the digital gift card, consumers should complete the Refund Request Form at http://aesop.com/us/r/recall-2022 and follow instructions on how to upload a picture showing the batch number and UPC/barcode of the recalled product, and confirm that the recalled product will be disposed in household waste.
Consumers who purchased a Home Kit, which includes the recalled product and two other items, will only receive a refund equivalent to the purchase price of the recalled Aesop Post-Poo Drops. Store returns will not be accepted. Consumers must provide proof that the recalled product is in their possession to qualify for a refund.
The firm has received three reports of skin irritation/negative skin reaction in the U.S. involving the Oil Burner Blends product with no report of medical treatment.
Aesop USA Inc., of New York
