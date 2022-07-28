Aesop USA Recalls Bathroom Deodorizing Drops and Oil Burner Blends Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Description:

This recall involves Aesop Post-Poo Drops, a bathroom deodorizer in a 100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure. The bottle has a black and cream label with the brand name Aesop. The UPC number 9319944009200 is located on the rear of the bottle, directly below the ingredients list. The deodorizer product was also sold in four versions of the Home Kit: The Protector, The Seasoned Wayfarer, The Melodist, and The Familiar Horizon. The UPC numbers for four versions of the Home Kit are located on the rear of the printed sleeve. Only the Aesop Post-Poo Drops in the kit are included in this recall. The product names and UPC are as follows:

Product Name UPC Description Post-Poo Drops 9319944009200 100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure The Protector 9319944030198 100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure The Seasoned Wayfarer 9319944023794 100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure The Melodist 9319944022278 100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure The Familiar Horizon 9319944016017 100 mL amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette dispenser closure

This recall also involves four Aesop Oil Burner Blends: Anouk, Beatrice, Catherine, and Isabelle. The aromatic oil blends intended to be used in an oil burner. These products include a black and cream label with the brand name Aesop and the blend name. They come in a 25 mL amber glass bottle with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert. The UPC numbers for the Oil Burner Blends are located on the rear of each bottle, below the ingredients lists. The product names and UPC for the recalled Oil Burner Blend products are as follows: