ALDI Recalls Bee Happy 12 Days of Craft Advent Calendars Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban and Lead Poisoning Hazard

Surface paint on the brown bell found in “Day 10” of the advent calendar contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a risk of lead poisoning. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.
ALDI toll-free at 833-460-2092 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.aldi.us/en/about-aldi/contact-us/ or www.aldi.us and click on product recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves the ALDI, Inc. Bee Happy 12 Days of Craft Advent Calendar that contains 12 separate crafting activities separated by days. The crafts include ornaments, stickers, slime and other projects. The front of the box is illustrated as a house with multiple windows in a holiday setup. The recalled bell is found in “Day 10” of the advent calendar as part of the Reindeer Bell Necklace craft.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled advent calendars away from children and contact ALDI for a full refund.
ALDI Inc., of Batavia, Illinois
