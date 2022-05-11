5.11 Recalls Tactec Plate Carriers Due to Injury Hazard

The cable in the quick release system of the plate carrier can separate from the handle preventing swift removal of the carrier in an emergency situation, posing an injury hazard.
About 45,170
5.11 Inc. toll-free at 866-451-1726 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.511tactical.com/product-recall or www.511tactical.com and click “Contact Us” to email the firm to receive a free replacement cable.
Recall Details
The recall involves the 5.11 Tactec Plate Carrier, style number 56100. “5.11” is molded onto a rubber label on the front of the carriers at the bottom left. The style number is printed on a tag in the inside seam of the front pocket. The plate carriers are used by consumers, law enforcement professionals and first responders in combination with ballistic plates. The plate carriers can also be used for outdoor fitness and weight training and can hold weighted non-ballistic plates. Only carriers with the following PO numbers are included in the recall:
|
US.PO-00022756
|
US.PO-00024380
|
US.PO-00023827
|
US.PO-00024621
|
US.PO-00024126
|
US.PO-00024125
The PO and style numbers are printed on a tag in the inside seam of the front pocket of the carriers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plate carriers and contact 5.11 for a free replacement of the cable system.
The firm has received two reports of the cable in the quick release system separating from the handle on the Tactec Plate Carriers. No injuries have been reported.
5.11 stores, Rogue Fitness, Galls, Kroll International, and other authorized fitness equipment, uniform and tactical supply retailers for law enforcement and public safety officers nationwide. Also sold online at www.511tactical.com and other websites from October 2020 through August 2021 for about $200.
5.11 Inc., of Manteca, Calif.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.