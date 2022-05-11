5.11 Recalls Tactec Plate Carriers Due to Injury Hazard

Description:

The recall involves the 5.11 Tactec Plate Carrier, style number 56100. “5.11” is molded onto a rubber label on the front of the carriers at the bottom left. The style number is printed on a tag in the inside seam of the front pocket. The plate carriers are used by consumers, law enforcement professionals and first responders in combination with ballistic plates. The plate carriers can also be used for outdoor fitness and weight training and can hold weighted non-ballistic plates. Only carriers with the following PO numbers are included in the recall:

US.PO-00022756 US.PO-00024380 US.PO-00023827 US.PO-00024621 US.PO-00024126 US.PO-00024125

The PO and style numbers are printed on a tag in the inside seam of the front pocket of the carriers.