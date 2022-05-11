 Skip to main content

5.11 Recalls Tactec Plate Carriers Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Tactec Plate Carrier with the cable installed
  • Recalled Tactec Plate Carrier with the cable deployed
  • PO number and style number can be found inside the front pocket along the side seam (white dotted line).
  • The PO and style number is located on the third label which is sewn into the side seam.
Name of Product:
56100 Tactec™ Plate Carriers
Hazard:

The cable in the quick release system of the plate carrier can separate from the handle preventing swift removal of the carrier in an emergency situation, posing an injury hazard.   

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 27, 2021
Units:

About 45,170 

Consumer Contact

5.11 Inc. toll-free at 866-451-1726 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.511tactical.com/product-recall or  www.511tactical.com and click “Contact Us” to email the firm to receive a free replacement cable.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves the 5.11 Tactec Plate Carrier, style number 56100. “5.11” is molded onto a rubber label on the front of the carriers at the bottom left. The style number is printed on a tag in the inside seam of the front pocket.  The plate carriers are used by consumers, law enforcement professionals and first responders in combination with ballistic plates. The plate carriers can also be used for outdoor fitness and weight training and can hold weighted non-ballistic plates. Only carriers with the following PO numbers are included in the recall:              

US.PO-00022756

US.PO-00024380

US.PO-00023827

US.PO-00024621

US.PO-00024126

US.PO-00024125

The PO and style numbers are printed on a tag in the inside seam of the front pocket of the carriers.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plate carriers and contact 5.11 for a free replacement of the cable system.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the cable in the quick release system separating from the handle on the Tactec Plate Carriers. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At

5.11 stores, Rogue Fitness, Galls, Kroll International, and other authorized fitness equipment, uniform and tactical supply retailers for law enforcement and public safety officers nationwide. Also sold online at www.511tactical.com  and other websites from October 2020 through August 2021 for about $200. 

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Importer(s):

5.11 Inc., of Manteca, Calif. 

Recall number:
22-008
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

