Pool Heaters Recalled by Pentair Water Pool and Spa Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters
Hazard:

A connection in the heater can leak the combustible air-gas mixture, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 28, 2021
Units:

About 4,700 (In addition, about 21 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Pentair Water Pool and Spa at 800-831-7133 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.pentair.com and click on Products, then Pool and Spa Equipment, then Pool Heaters, then Additional Resources for more information

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Pentair Water Pool and Spa StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters sold in various styles and models with manufacturing dates between December 22, 2020 and January 6, 2021.  The manufacturing date, along with model number, can be found on the serial number sticker on the heater.

 

Recalled Pool Heater Model Numbers

HTR 250 MASTERTEMP LP

HTR 250 MASTERTEMP NA

HTR 300 MASTERTEMP NA

HTR 400 MASTERTEMP HD                     

HTR 400 MASTERTEMP LP

HTR 400 MASTERTEMP NA

HTR 400NG MASTERTMP HD ASME

HTR MT 250LP SPECIAL PACKING EC

HTR MT 250NA SPECIAL PACKING EC

HTR MT 400LP SPECIAL PACKING EC

POOL HTR 333K LP

POOL HTR 333K NAT GAS

POOL HTR 400K LP

POOL HTR 400K NAT GAS

POOL HTR HD 200K NA

POOL HTR HD 333K NA

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Pentair Water Pool and Spa for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Pool equipment distributors nationwide between December 2020 and January 2021 for between $2,200 to $3,100, depending on the model.

Manufacturer(s):

Pentair Water Pool and Spa Inc., of Sanford, N.C.  

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-119
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
