LoHi Tech Recalls SOWTECH Espresso Machines Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The glass carafe can break while in use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 24,900
LoHi Tech toll-free at 888-613-3170 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email lohitech@outlook.com, or online at http://www.amz-lohitech.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SOWTECH Espresso Machines with model number CM6811. They are black and were sold with a glass carafe. “SOWTECH” is printed in large black type on the metal front panel and “Model CM6811” is printed on a silver label on the bottom of the machine.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled espresso machines and contact LoHi Tech to receive a free replacement metal carafe. LoHi Tech is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received 48 reports of the glass carafe breaking, resulting in five burn injuries.
Online at Amazon.com and lohi-direct.com from March 2017 through October 2020 for about $60.
LoHi Tech Inc., of Walnut, Calif.
