LoHi Tech Recalls SOWTECH Espresso Machines Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
SOWTECH Espresso Machines with Glass Carafes
Hazard:

The glass carafe can break while in use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.  

 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 8, 2021
Units:

About 24,900

Consumer Contact:

LoHi Tech toll-free at 888-613-3170 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email lohitech@outlook.com, or online at http://www.amz-lohitech.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SOWTECH Espresso Machines with model number CM6811. They are black and were sold with a glass carafe. “SOWTECH” is printed in large black type on the metal front panel and “Model CM6811” is printed on a silver label on the bottom of the machine.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled espresso machines and contact LoHi Tech to receive a free replacement metal carafe. LoHi Tech is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 48 reports of the glass carafe breaking, resulting in five burn injuries.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com and lohi-direct.com from March 2017 through October 2020 for about $60.

Importer(s):

LoHi Tech Inc., of Walnut, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-762
