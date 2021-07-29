Generac Recalls Portable Generators Due to Finger Amputation and Crushing Hazards

  1. Home
Name of product:
Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators
Hazard:

An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 29, 2021
Units:

About 321,160 (In addition, 4,575 in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com/handleguard or www.generac.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.  

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator. Only the generators listed below are included in this recall. The unit type is identified on the front of the product.  The model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product.  Consumers can also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.

Unit Type

Model Number

First Serial Number

Last Serial Number

G0064331

3000037849

3005569372

XT8000EFI

 

 

G0071621

3003336356

3006597843

GP6500

 

 

 

GP6500E

GP8000E

PRO 6500M

 

PRO 6500E

GP16505DEN

 

 

HomeLink 6500E

 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing. 

Sold At:

Major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

Manufacturer(s):

Generac Power Systems, of Waukesha, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States and China
Recall number:
21-173
