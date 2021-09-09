Vitus 14 and Vitus 16 Kids Bikes Recalled Due to Crash Hazard; Imported by Wiggle (Recall Alert)

The bicycles have handbrakes but no footbrakes. Federal regulations require the bicycles be equipped with both handbrakes and footbrakes. Sidewalk bicycles with handbrakes, but no footbrakes, may present a risk of injury to young children who might not be able to stop the bicycles using handbrakes only.
Online at www.wiggle.com and click on “Returns” under customer service or www.chainreactions.com and click on “Returning an item” under customer service or email at support@wiggle.com if you purchased your bike from Wiggle, and customerservice@chainreactioncycles.com if you purchased your bike from Chain Reaction Cycles. Include “Vitus 14 and Vitus 16 Kids Bike Recall” in the subject line of your email message, and you will be contacted within 24 hours.
This recall involves VITUS 14 and VITUS 16 Kids Bikes. The bicycles were sold with 14-inch wheels for kids ages 3 to 5 years and 16-inch wheels for kids ages 4 to 6 years. They were sold in multiple colors. VITUS is printed across the frame of the bicycle.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes away from children and stop using them. Wiggle Ltd. is contacting all purchasers directly and is providing a free replacement wheel with footbrake.
Online at www.wiggle.com and www.chainreactioncycles.com from January 2017 through April 2021 for about $280 for the VITUS 14 and about $300 for the VITUS 16 Kids Bikes.
Wiggle Ltd., of UK
