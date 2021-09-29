 Skip to main content

Macy’s Recalls Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruet
Name of Product:
Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets
Hazard:

The glass portion of the cruets can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 29, 2021
Units:

About 26,150

Consumer Contact

Macy’s toll-free at 888-257-5949 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET seven days a week or online at www.macys.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruet, which is a tapered clear glass vessel with a square base and a metal spout. UPC number 608356787608 is printed on the hang tag tied to the product. A clear, plastic adhesive label with the Martha Stewart logo may also be affixed near the base of the cruet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to a Macy’s store or contact Macy’s to return the product with free shipping for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Macy’s has received six reports of the glass cruets breaking, resulting in three lacerations, two of which required stitches.

Sold Exclusively At

Macy’s stores nationwide and online at www.macys.com from July 2017 through July 2021 for about $22.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Macy’s Merchandising Group Inc., of New York

Recall number:
21-202
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov